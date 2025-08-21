"Amadeus"revealed the first images of the new Sky series on Mozart

Unveiled the first images of the new Sky Original series “Amadeus” with Will Sharpe (Too Much, The White Lotus) in the role of the musical prodigy Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart and Paul Bettany (Wandavision, at Very British Scandal) in those of the evident court composer Antonio Salieri.

Based on the acclaimed theatrical work of Peter Shaffer, boldly adapted by Joe Barton (Black Dues, Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), this spectacular reinterpretation in five episodes explores the lightning ascent and the legendary fall of one of the most iconic composers in history – and virtuous rock star of the 18th century, Wolfgang “Amadeus” Mozart. Gabrielle Creeavey (in My Skin, The Pact) is also in the cast in the role of Constanze Weber, a loyal wife of Mozart.

Amadeus: the plot

When the twenty -five year old Amadeus arrives in the lively eighteenth century Vienna, no longer a child prodigy and eager for creative freedom, his destiny is intertwined with two fundamental figures: his future wife Constanze Weber, of unwavering loyalty, and the very devoted court composer Antonio Salieri. While the genius of Amadeus continues to blossom despite his inner demons, a controversial reputation and skepticism of the conservative Viennese court, Salieri is increasingly tormented by what he perceives as a divine gift.

Amadeus becomes a threat to everything he considers sacred: his talent, his reputation and even his faith in God. Salieri swears to destroy him. What was born as a professional rivalry turns into a profoundly personal obsession, destined to last thirty years, and culminate in a murder confession and a desperate attempt to tie its name forever to the legacy of Mozart.

Amadeus: when it comes out on Sky and Now

The “Amadeus” series will soon debut on Sky and streaming only on Now.