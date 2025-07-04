Andrea Bajani won the Strega 2025 prize with ‘L’anniversary’

The expectations have been widely respected. The anniversary of Andrea Bajani (Feltrinelli), given as super favorite on the eve, won the LXXIX Strega Prize. The Roman writer imposed himself with 187 preferences. Below is the definitive ranking:

The anniversary (Feltrinelli) by Andrea Bajani (187 votes)

Lost this sea is (Rizzoli) by Elisabetta Rasy (133 votes)

What I know of you (Guanda) of Nadia Terranova (117 votes)

I close the door and scream (Mondadori) by Paolo Nori (103 votes)

Inventory of what remains after the forest burns (Terrarossa) by Michele Ruol (99 votes)

The winning work

The title of the novel refers to the ten years spent from the last meeting of the protagonist, first -person narrator of the story, with his parents. Ten years from that moment when the entrance door of their home closed for the last time, to stand up a definitive wall, leave and not return. A removal that arises from the refusal of a very heavy patriarchal inheritance, of which, in one way or another, it has felt complicit over the years (in this article it is possible to read an in -depth analysis of the novel).

How weak the finalist of the Witch 2025 Prize is weak

Giuli Disterna, Botta and Response with the Witch

Meanwhile, the difficult relationship between the Strega Prize and the Ministry of Culture continues. In 2024 Gennaro Sangiuliano deserted after the fool of the previous year, when he ‘punished’ by Geppi Cucciari did not admit – but he made it clear between the lines of his evident embarrassment – of not having read the five finalist novels (in this article the reconstruction of the episode). This year is the current Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giuli, who communicated his absence to the final ceremony: “I register the fact that I was invited to the evening of the Strega Prize – he said -, were very nice, but I have not received any contact and no book. It is a little curious that one should go to the evening of the witch award having not received the books for which the evening is organized. Sunday'”.

The declaration of Giuli was followed by the response of the management of the witch: “We did not send him the books of the prize because we ask the publishers to ship them solely to the jury of the witch, from which he resigned on the day of his appointment at the Ministry of Culture – underlined the director of the Bellonci Foundation, Stefano Petrocchi -. Of course the minister was among the guests at tomorrow evening at Villa Giulia, as previously to that of the Strega Poetry Prize last 9 October, and we will be happy to re -establish it next year on the occasion of our eighteenth edition.