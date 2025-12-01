Nature, motors and Christmas holidays. A new month arrives and Apple TV enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the December 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV, all releases for December 2025

It’s Snowing at Fraggle Rock (December 5, 2025)

It starts on December 5, 2025 with It’s snowing at Fraggle RockJim Henson’s Christmas special for children (and not only). The Fraggles, we read in the synopsis, eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings with it, but when only a single flake falls and Gobo can’t write the Christmas song everyone expects, the holidays are ruined. For the first time, Gobo ventures into the human world (or, as Fraggle calls it, “open space”) to find new musical inspiration. And at the Gorg castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg in the family. During the holidays, the Fraggles and Gorgs will learn that good moments aren’t always perfect, but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.

F1: the movie (12 December 2025)

It continues on December 12, 2025 with F1: the moviethe sports film starring Brad Pitt, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The cast also includes, among others, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

Known as “the greatest promise ever”, says the synopsis, Sonny Hayes was the most crystalline talent of Formula 1 in the 90s, until an accident on the track threatened to end his career. Thirty years later, Sonny supports himself as a mercenary driver when he is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, owner of a struggling and on the verge of bankruptcy. Ruben manages to convince Sonny to return as a last hope to save the team and establish himself as the best driver in the world. Sonny will race alongside Joshua Pearce, a young rookie talent determined to dictate his rules within the team. But as the engines roar, the past resurfaces and Sonny realizes that your teammate represents your fiercest competition – and the road to redemption is one you can’t travel alone.

Born to be wild (19 December 2025)

Ends December 19, 2025 with Born to be wildthe nature documentary narrated by Hugh Bonneville. From the first steps to the first hunts, Born to be wild follows six rare baby animals as they learn skills to survive, bringing hope for the future of their species in the wild.

Apple TV, all releases for December 2025