Apple TV, all releases for February 2026

Monsters, loves and mysteries. A new month arrives and Apple TV enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the releases of February 2026 on the streaming platform.

Eternity (February 13, 2026)

It starts on February 13, 2026 with Eternityfilm directed by David Freyne and starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, with the participation of Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early. In an imaginative afterlife, says the synopsis, where souls have only one week to decide how and with whom to spend eternity, Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) finds herself faced with the most difficult decision of her existence: choosing between the man with whom she shared an entire life, Larry (Miles Teller) and her first great love, Luke (Callum Turner), who died young and remained waiting for her for decades. Between irony, melancholy and romance, “Eternity” explores the value of love over time, the weight of roads not taken and the universal question that accompanies every relationship: what matters more is the passion of what could have been or the depth of what was truly experienced?

The last thing he said to me 2 (20 February 2026)

It continues on February 20, 2026 with the second season of The last thing he said to me, the drama series with Jennifer Garner in the lead role. The cast also includes Angourie Rice, David Morse, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Judy Greer, Rita Wilson, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt, Luke Kirby and Elizabeth O’Donnell.

Based on The First Time I Saw Himthe sequel to Laura Dave’s acclaimed novel, #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list and a Reese’s Book Club pick, season two picks up when Owen (Coster-Waldau) resurfaces after five years on the run, forcing Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) into a race against time to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 2 (February 27, 2026)

It ends on February 27, 2026 with the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monstersseries from the Monsterverse – the narrative universe with King Kong and Godzilla – starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. Season 2 guest stars include Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón. In addition to Kong, the synopsis reads, the second season will feature Godzilla and the introduction of a new Titan: the enigmatic Titan X, now officially on the loose. Titan X isn’t just another monster, it’s a living cataclysm. When its enormous bioluminescent form emerges from the ocean’s surface, the world seems to hold its breath. In the new season of Monarch: Legacy of MonstersTitan

