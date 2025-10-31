Apple TV+, all releases for November 2025

Comedy, animation, drama, action. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are the November 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, November 2025 releases

Pluribus (7 November 2025)

It starts on November 7, 2025 with Pluribusseries by Vince Gilligan, creator of Breaking Bad, which mixes drama, comedy and science fiction in which the unhappiest person on Earth must save the world from happiness. The cast includes Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with the special participation of Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

Palm Royale, season 2 (November 12, 2025)

It continues on November 12, 2025 with Palm Royalea comedy that follows Maxine Dellacorte as she attempts to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. In the second season, we read in the synopsis, Maxine is marginalized by society after a scandalous nervous breakdown in public. He will have to draw on his deep intelligence and cunning to prove once and for all that he not only belongs in that world, but that he might also have what it takes to rule this city. Along the way he will discover unspeakable truths and will finally understand what this city is really based on: secrets, lies and the occasional crime. It stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, and welcomes new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers. The cast also includes Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett and Ryan Dorsey.

Come see me in the good light (14 November 2025)

It continues on November 14, 2025 with Come see me in the good lightdocumentary about Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley. The film directed by Ryan White tells the touching and unexpectedly funny love story. The two may, we read in the synopsis, face a diagnosis of incurable cancer with joy, wit and an unbreakable bond. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.

The family plan 2 (November 21, 2025)

We move forward on November 21, 2025 with The family plan 2. The cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Kit Harington, Peter Lindsey, Theodore Lindsey, Reda Elazouar. In the family plan 2, we read in the synopsis, it’s holiday time for the Morgan family. Dan has organized the perfect trip for his wife Jessica and their children abroad, until a mysterious figure from his past suddenly emerges with unfinished business. An international cat-and-mouse hunt ensues as Dan and his family bicker, argue, and become ever closer together through a series of bank robberies, silly Christmas pranks, and daring car chases across European landscapes.

WondLa, season 3 (November 26, 2025)

Ends November 26, 2025 with WondLa. In the third and final season, we read in the synopsis, war breaks out between humans and aliens. With the fate of Orbona hanging in the balance, Eva must embark on her most dangerous mission yet: recover the stolen Heart of the Forest. Along the way, he reunites old friends and unexpected allies for one last battle. But to save Orbona, Eva must do more than find the Heart; must unite two divided worlds and demonstrate the ultimate truth: “There is no ‘they’. Only we exist.”

Apple TV+, all releases for November 2025