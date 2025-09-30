Apple TV+, all the release of October 2025

Thriller, fantasy, comedy, mystery. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the release of October 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the October 2025 releases

GRIMM Sisters (October 3, 2025)

It starts on October 3, 2025 with GRIMM Sistersanimation series based on the best -giving book of the same name in the New York Times written by Michael Buckley, the Grimm sisters is an adventurous and touching journey that tells the story of two investigating sisters, descendants of the Grimm brothers, who despite being very different from each other form an extraordinary team. Two orphaned sisters move in a city populated by characters who came out directly from fantastic fairy tales and stories, facing both the heroes and Villain, while investigating the mystery of the disappearance of their parents. The Grimm sisters merges discovery, fantasy and adventure to transmit important teachings at all ages.

The Lost Bus (October 3, 2025)

Continue on 3 October 2025 with The Lost Busthriller film directed by Paul Greengrass with Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera. The cast also includes Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson and Spencer Watson.018 Camp Fire is based on the Paradise book: One Town’s Struggle to Survive An American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson and on the facts that really happened of the colossal forest fire of California, broke out in November 2018 and known as 2018 Camp Fire. The film is a high voltage race through one of the most lethal forest fires in the history of the United States in which a skidded bus driver and an affectionate teacher struggle to save 22 children trapped in a flame hell.

The Last Frontier (October 10, 2025)

Continue on 10 October 2025 with The Last Frontierthriller with Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth, Tait Blum and Alfre Woodard. The series follows the only federal sheriff responsible for the quiet and harsh lands of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is shocked when a plane that transported prisoners falls into the remote wild region, freeing dozens of violent prisoners. In charge of protecting the city that has sworn to keep safe, Remnick begins to suspect that the accident was not accidental, but the first step of a well -deduced plan with large and devastating implications.

Down Cemetery Road (29 October 2025)

Ends on 29 October 2025 with Down Cemetery RoadMystery with Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson. They complete the cast Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill, Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart. When a house explodes in a quiet suburb of Oxford and a girl disappears, the synopsis recites, the nearby Sarah Tucker (Wilson), obsessed with the idea of ​​finding her, asks for help from the private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves involved in a complex conspiracy in which they discover that people believed death for some time are still alive, while the living are quickly reaching the dead.

