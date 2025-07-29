Apple TV+, all the releases of August 2025

Comedy, science fiction, historical drama. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are the releases of August 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the releases of August 2025

Chief of War, season 1 (August 1, 2025)

It starts on August 1, 2025 with Chief of WarEpic Drama interpreted, written and produced by Jason Momoa. Set among the breathtaking landscapes of the Hawaii islands and inspired by facts that actually happened, the series follows the deeds of the Ka’ana warrior, played by Momoa, in its attempt to unify the islands before the arrival of the western colonizers at the end of the eighteenth century. In the cast there are also Luciane Buchanan, Temerara Morrison, Te Ao or Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, the new promise Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Platonic, season 2 (August 6, 2025)

Continue on August 6, 2025 with the second season of PlatonicComedy starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. Created, written and directed by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the new season of Platonic It resumes with the couple of best friends preferred by everyone (Rogen and Byrne) grappling with the new obstacles of the middle age, including work, weddings and partners in crisis. The duo makes his best to be the other’s rock, but sometimes the rocks break things. Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo return to the cast of the second season, to which are added Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest star.

Invasion, Season 3 (August 22, 2025)

Ends on August 22, 2025 with the third season of Invasionthe science fiction series conceived by the producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil who follows an alien invasion through different perspectives from many parts of the world. In the third season these perspectives collide for the first time, when the main characters are gathered in a dangerous mission to infiltrate the alien mother ship. The most powerful aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their lethal tentacles throughout the planet. It will take the collaboration of all our heroes, who will have to use all their experience and competence to save the human species. New relationships are formed, the old ones are testing and even destroyed, while our courageous protagonists will have to become a combined team before it is too late. In the cast Golshifteh Farahani, Sileti Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj and the introduction of a new fixed protagonist, Erika Alexander.

