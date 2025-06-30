Science fiction, comedy, animation and documentaries. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enrichs the catalog with some news. Here are all the releases of July 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, all the releases of July 2025

The Wild Ones (11 July 2025)

It starts on 11 July 2025 with The Wild Onesin six episodes that follows a team of experts of rare wildlife in the heart of the most remote and inhospitable environments of the world, with the aim of finding, filming and protecting especially in serious danger of extinction. With the participation of the former Royal Marines Commando and Shipping Head of the Aldo Kane, the expert of wildlife and the Declan Burley photratappole and the ecological narrator and a naturalist filmmaker ViaNet Djenguet, the high -risk adventure documentary with science and avant -garde conservation. The trio goes to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – to capture rare images of elusive and extinction species, including the Malaysian tiger, the Gobi Bear, the Caucasus Leopard, the rhinos of Java, the Northatlantic Franca whale and the western plain gorilla.

Foundation, season 3 (11 July 2025)

Continue on 11 July 2025 with the third season of Foundationthe series based on the stories of Isaac Asimov. Set 152 years after the events of the second season, the synopsis recites, the Foundation has established itself well beyond its humble origins, while the empire of the Cleonic dynasty has lost power. While these two galactic powers hold an uncomfortable alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy presents itself in the fearful form of a war lord known as “the mule”, whose goal is to govern the universe with the use of physical and military strength, as well as with the control of the mind. Who will win, who will lose, who will live and those who die is not known, while Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleon and Deverzel play a game of potentially fatal intergalactic chess. The third season of Foundation It introduces new characters and stars, including Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also sees the return to the cast of Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Acapulco, season 4 (23 July 2025)

Ends on 23 July 2025 with the fourth and final season of Acapulcobilingual comedy series. The máximo of the present, played by Eugenio Derbez, tells the synopsis, works tirelessly to bring Las Colinas back to its ancient splendor before the great reopening. In 1986, when a competing hotel conquered the first place in the annual ranking of the “Best hotels in Acapulco”, the young Máximo, played by Enrique Arrizon, will do everything to regain the summit and guarantee a future in Las Colinas. In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the cast includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. The new season also returns faces known as Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernández, to whom they join as guest Star Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro.

