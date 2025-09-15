Armand “World” Duplantis, the impossible athlete: how he has exceeded 14 times his record in the jump with the auction

Armand Duplantis in Stockholm in 2019. Credit: Frankie Fouganthin, via Wikimedia Commons



Armand Gustav Duplantisalso called “world”, once again rewritten the history of jump with the auction at the Tokyo 2025 athletics World Cup, not only winning the gold medal, but overcoming himself for the fourteenth timeflying beyond the 6.30 meters and establishing a new, incredible new world record. Duplantis was born on November 10, 1999 in Lafayette in Louisiana from one family of athletes – Father Greg, former lobster, and his mother Helena, former Swedish Eptatleta and volleyball player – world started jumping into the home garden alone 3 yearswith an auction built by the father. He chose to represent the Swedish national team, the mother of the mother, when she was 15 years old, also driven by the great popularity of athletics in the country. At the age of 7 Duplantis already jumped 2.33 m. In the following years he collected All the youth world recordscoming to 3,86 but 10 years And 3.97 but 12 yearsshowing a unique talent since childhood in the jump with the auction.

All Armand Duplantis records in the jump with the auction

Since the beginning of 2020, the Swedish champion has improved for 14 times (4 only in 2025) the world record, passing from 6.17 m to 6.30 mboth indoor and outdoor, in historical competitions all over the world. Here is an overview of his most important records:

6.17 m – Toruń, Poland, February 8, 2020 – World Athletics Indoor Tour

– Toruń, Poland, February 8, 2020 – World Athletics Indoor Tour 6.18 m – Glasgow, Scotland, February 15, 2020 – Müller Indoor Grand Prix

– Glasgow, Scotland, February 15, 2020 – Müller Indoor Grand Prix 6.19 m – Belgrade, Serbia, 7 March 2022 – Belgrade indoor meeting

– Belgrade, Serbia, 7 March 2022 – Belgrade indoor meeting 6.20 m – Belgrade, Serbia, 20 March 2022 – Indoor World Championships

– Belgrade, Serbia, 20 March 2022 – Indoor World Championships 6.21 m – Eugene, USA, 24 July 2022 – Outdoor World Championships

– Eugene, USA, 24 July 2022 – Outdoor World Championships 6.22 m -Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 25, 2023-All Star because

-Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 25, 2023-All Star because 6.23 m – Eugene, USA, September 17, 2023 – Diamond League final

– Eugene, USA, September 17, 2023 – Diamond League final 6.24 m – Xiann, China, April 20, 2024 – Diamond League

– Xiann, China, April 20, 2024 – Diamond League 6.25 m – Paris, France, 5 August 2024 – Olympic Games

– Paris, France, 5 August 2024 – Olympic Games 6.26 m – Chorzów, Poland, 25 August 2024 – Silesia Diamond League

– Chorzów, Poland, 25 August 2024 – Silesia Diamond League 6.27 m -Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 28, 2025-All Star because

-Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 28, 2025-All Star because 6.28 m – Stockholm, Sweden, June 15, 2025 – Stockholm Diamond League

– Stockholm, Sweden, June 15, 2025 – Stockholm Diamond League 6.29 m – Budapest, Hungary, 12 August 2025 – World Athletics Continental Tour

– Budapest, Hungary, 12 August 2025 – World Athletics Continental Tour 6.30 m – Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2025 – World Athletics Championships

To these incredible records, the Swedish lobster can include numerous palmarès gold medals conquered in the largest international sporting events:

2018 – European Athletics Championships – Berlin, Germany

– European Athletics Championships – Berlin, Germany 2021 – European Indoor Championships – Toruń, Poland

– European Indoor Championships – Toruń, Poland 2021 – Tokyo Olympics – Tokyo, Japan

– Tokyo Olympics – Tokyo, Japan 2022 – Indoor World Championships – Belgrade, Serbia

– Indoor World Championships – Belgrade, Serbia 2022 – World Athletics Championships – Eugene, United States

– World Athletics Championships – Eugene, United States 2022 – European Athletics Championships – Munich, Germany

– European Athletics Championships – Munich, Germany 2023 – World Athletics Championships – Budapest, Hungary

– World Athletics Championships – Budapest, Hungary 2024 – Indoor World Championships – Glasgow, Scotland

– Indoor World Championships – Glasgow, Scotland 2024 – European Athletics Championships – Rome, Italy

– European Athletics Championships – Rome, Italy 2024 – Paris Olympics – Paris, France

– Paris Olympics – Paris, France 2025 – Indoor World Championships – Nanchino, China

– Indoor World Championships – Nanchino, China 2025 – World Athletics Championships – Tokyo, Japan

As Duplantis manages to jump higher and higher

The Swedish champion has collected well 77 competitions And 115 jumps Overcoming 6 meters, but how can the bar every time manage more and more? Normally, Duplantis trains six times per week, mostly focusing on how to improve the technique at the time of the jump to which he dedicates several sessions during the week, while most of his training is focused on speed, A fundamental element of the jump with the auction. It runs like a sprinter, combines explosive weight lifting exercises and works to develop power on short distances.

The run -up to the jump lasts about 45 meters (20 steps) and, in the most intense sessions, covers up to 150 meters, performing sprints on the track and uphill, sprints that resisted with sleds and exercises “Spring-Float-Print” with speed variations every 15 meters. Speed ​​is fundamental: it is the only way to improve the momentum and reach important heights. The results speak for themselves: in a show performance on 100 meters In 2024, Duplantis raced in 10.37 secondsby beating the four -ager Karsten Warholm.

To be able to jump higher and higher, Duplantis does not just run and train speed. He also spends a lot of time in gym With dynamic movements that develop explosive strength. He works on the core with lifting of the legs in suspension and anti -rotation exercises, essential for maintaining Stability during run -up and jump.

There pliometrywhich includes rapid sequences of stretching and contraction of the muscles, it is another pillar of its workout: leap on one or both legs and jumps deep from 60-80 cm boxes help to manage the detachment and to make the most of the push the feet. So far where Armand Duplantis will not be able to, even if the father recently (who is also his coach), has been unbalanced by stating that, after the 6.30 m reached on September 15, 2025 in Tokyo, “world” could reach the 6.40 meters jumping.