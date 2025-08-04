As chatgpt did to demonstrate that it is “not being a robot” by overcoming the captch security verification

Chatgpt He has shown that he could independently complete one of the most popular online security checks: the box “I’m not a robot” Of Cloudflarea variant of the tests Captch. He did it as part of a controlled session through the new “Chatgpt Agent”an experimental function available only for users of the paid versions Pro, Plus and Team. This Openai agent is able to surf the internet, fill in modules, click on buttons and complete complex activities, such as making online shopping or booking appointments, always maintaining the supervision and authorization of the user. During a demonstration, has exceeded anti-Bot control simply by clicking on the box envisaged by the Cloudflare system and affirming in the process that that step was necessary “To prove it is not a bot». A paradoxical contradiction that opens questions about the future of the automation and reliability of the captcha tests, historically used to distinguish human from the bots.

The heart of the matter is that Chatgpt Agent is able to act on the web independentlythrough a safe virtual environment (sandbox) with an operating system and an independent browser. While performing the activities, the user can observe everything through the interface and intervene at any time. When asked to perform an action, the agent can analyze the context of the site, interact with its elements and proceed step by step, just like a human being would do. In a situation shown on the platform RedditAI has completed a video conversion process by clicking first on the “Check that you are human” and then on the “Convert” button.

In instructing the user of the operation he was performing, Chatgpt Agent used these terms:

I will click on the “Verify You Are Human” check box to complete the verification on Cloudflare. This step is necessary to demonstrate that they are not a bot and proceed with the action.

In the screenshot you can appreciate the click of Chatgpt Agent with which it has passed the safety verification of Cloudflare. Credit: Logkn, via Reddit.



To understand the scope of this event, it is necessary to clarify what the Captch (Completely Automated Public Turing Tests to Tell Computers and Humans Apart), i.e. those visual or behavioral tests designed to prevent Bot from accessing online services. The captchas were born in the late 90s as protection against spam and automatic traffic, and have evolved to include systems such as those of Cloudflare, based on an initial invisible screening phase (called Turnstile) which analyzes the movement of the mouse, the speed of the clicks and other behavioral signals before proposing any visual puzzles.

In the case in question, the chatgpt agent did not have to face an image to be deciphered, but still successfully exceeded the behavioral controlshowing that you know how to emulate human interaction with the site. This type of behavior is not completely new in the world of AI: for some time there have been tools capable of circumventing the captch tests, but the novelty lies in the fluid integration of this ability in an assistant to which can complete an entire online activity independently. It must be said that the purpose of the captchans is not so much to make the passage to the bots impossible, but rather to slow them down and make their most expensive use from an economic point of view.

The episode of Chatgpt Agent that exceeds a verification designed to block their own software agents could have an ironic flavor, but in fact it reflects theenormous progress made by the In understanding the context, deciding and interacting with real digital environments in an increasingly sophisticated way. Of course, this does not mean that the AI is infallible: the interaction with complex or not very intuitive interfaces can still put it in difficulty. But the fact that he manages to orient himself in buttons, modules and anti-Bot controls, even narrating his actions in real time, suggests that intelligent automation is gaining more and more ground. Perhaps, as someone joked online, the time has come to replace the classic box “Check if you are a human“With a more honest”I’m a robot“.