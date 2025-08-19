As the meeting between Trump and Zelensky went to Washington and what was said on the war in Ukraine

Peace in Ukraine still seems far away, but since yesterday a little less: on Monday 18 August, in fact, a Washington was held a Important meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskywhich follows the meeting between the Tycoon and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin took place last Friday 15 August regarding the possibility of a truce in the war in Ukraine.

Inside the oval study, the two leaders spoke long about a series of fundamental points To put an end to the war in Ukraine. But the two were not alone, because the president of the European Commission were also present Ursula von der leyen And other European leaders: Giorgia Meloni, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz and Alexander Stubc, who will formalize within the next ten days of security guarantees for Ukraine. In simple words, these guarantees are formal commitments by the States of the European Union a defend the country militarily and politically if it were to be attacked again. It is therefore not a question of the entry of Ukraine into the BORNbut of a “protective umbrella” that makes more risky for Russia to think of future attacks.

The meeting, characterized by a calm and relaxed climate – at times even playful – had a positive outcome, and Trump contacted Putin by phone to put him up the current of what was discussed. He then publicly confirmed that he is preparing a Trilateral meeting at the end of August to define a security plan for Ukraine Accepted both by the Russian leader and from the Ukrainian one, even if he has not yet made known the logistical details to the press.

The western allies, in any case, immediately clarified that they do not trust Putin, precisely because the latter proves to be determined to continue the conflict until the Ukrainian ceases in front of the requests for territorial concessions placed so far. In particular, the most skeptical leader in this regard is Emmanuel Macronwho invited the other leaders to sit at the negotiating table once he returned to Europe. The Finnish president Stubb He followed the same line as the French leader, stating that “Putin is not reliable”, but he appreciated the initiative of Trump’s phone call to the Kremlin leader.

It must be said, however, that a few hours after the call Russia attacked the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine. A clear signal, which indicates that for now the Russian president is not yet ready to really discuss peace, and that perhaps he will be seriously deployed only at the end of this month.