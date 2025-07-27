As the Spa-FrranCorchamps circuit is made: technical analysis of the longest track of Formula 1

Immersed in the heart of the Ardenne Belghe, the circuit of Spa-francorchamps It is the longest of the Formula 1 World Cup with his 7004 meters. Loved by pilots for the mix of fast curves, long straights and differences in height, and made even more unpredictable by the variable weather, it is considered one of the most technical and demanding slopes of the calendar so much so that it is nicknamed “The University of Formula 1”. Born in 1921 Like a path on public roads, the Spa-FrancoCorcamps circuit will host the 44 laps race on Sunday July 27, 2025 at 15:00, with the pilots who will have to travel in total 308,052 km. The heart of the circuit, present in the World Cup since 1950, is the notorious complex Eau Rouge -Raidillona combination of uphill curves with a difference in height of about 40 meters.

It is a courage and engine track: beyond the 70% of the Time on the Giro you travel to full gas, with the braking system urged for just 17 “ to the round (little more than in Silverstone). In 2024, Sergio Perez he scored the fastest lap in the race with a time of 1’44”701reaching an average speed of 240.9 km/h. Also thanks to the hybrid system, which can offer spa up to 3.8 “ to the tour and about 18 km/h in more speed.

The technical heart and the characteristics of the Spa-FrranCorchamps circuit

The Belgian track counts 19 curves of which 10 on the right and 9 on the left, with travel speeds that vary from slow curves such as 1 – Source which represents one of the detached more violent than the championshipwith very high speed curves such as Eau Rouge-Raidillon. The route is divided into three sectors used for timing during the races:

Red – Sector 1 : starts from the finish line and includes the first curve, Source (1), the slow elbow curve that leads to the long straight of the Kemmel . High -speed curves follow Eau Rouge (2) e Raidillon (3), which lead to the area of Les Combes (4-6), the first chicane after the Kemmel Straight.

: starts from the finish line and includes the first curve, (1), the slow elbow curve that leads to the long straight of the . High -speed curves follow (2) e (3), which lead to the area of (4-6), the first chicane after the Kemmel Straight. Blue – Sector 2 : the central sector of the circuit, characterized by medium and high speed curves such as Brussels (7), Pouhon (8-9), one of the fastest and most demanding curves of the calendar, and the technical sequence of Campus (10) e Stavelot (11), before entering the fast stretch towards the curve Blanchimont (12-15), a downhill curvy where the speed exceeds 300 km/h.

: the central sector of the circuit, characterized by medium and high speed curves such as (7), (8-9), one of the fastest and most demanding curves of the calendar, and the technical sequence of (10) e (11), before entering the fast stretch towards the curve (12-15), a downhill curvy where the speed exceeds 300 km/h. Yellow – Sector 3: it is the final sector, which opens with the exit from Blanchimont and leads to the final chicane Stop bus (16-19), made up of two slow curves that require good braking and precision, before returning to the main straight and close the lap.

The map of the Spa -FrancoCorCampi circuit divided into the three sectors used for timing during the races (sector 1 – red, sector 2 – blue, sector 3 – yellow). Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



A spa, the dominant factor in terms of performance is the Power Unit: Over 70% of the lap is covered with wide open gases. As for the braking system here is not very interested, in fact the single -seater use the brakes only 9 times to around, for the 13% of the total. Of these 9 braking, the most severe for the system is the one at the entrance to Source (Curve 1) where you brake from over 300 km/h up to about 81 km/h in third marchwith a load on the brake pedal of 150 kg and a deceleration of 4.6 g. On the contrary, Eau Rouge-Raidillon (curves 2-3), is faced with gas completely wide open in eighth march at over 319 km/hundergoing Almost 5 g of lateral strength.

Among the most technical points we find Pouhon (curves 9-10), a dual left downhill to be faced with beyond 270 km/hwith a light Lift (i.e. a release of the accelerator to slightly reduce the speed without curbing). Another crucial point is the Stop bus (curves 18-19), where you pass by 331 to 79 km/h in just 138 meterswith a peak of 4.9 g and up to 159 kg of pressure on the brake pedal

In all they are counted 5 High speed strokes: the main straight, the features 1-5, 7-8, 9-12 and 15-18. To stop the rhythm they think about it 3 slow curves (1, 18 and 19) e Two chicanepositioned in strategic points to encourage overtaking (5-6 and 18-19 curves). The main straight measures 550 meters and runs through gases wide open for about 6 “. But it is the straight of the Kemmel (between curve 4 and curve 5) the longest: well 1,900 meters to be faced with full gas for 24 “. Two are the DRS areas of the track: the first on Kemmel straight (immediately after Eau Rouge) and the second on Start/arrival straight.

Aerodynamic structure and tire strategy

As for the single-seater set-upA Spa prefers an aerodynamic load structure medium-low To be able to better face fast curvones, but without sinning in the slow hairpin bends (such as that of the stop bus).

The strategy of spa tires is always unpredictable, also thanks to the unstable weather of the Ardenne. This peculiarity is an integral part of the show: it is normal to see a stretch of the dry circuit and another completely wetmaking the choice of tires a real lottery. Pirelli usually brings the mixes C2-C3-C4namely the most balanced mediums and softs of the range, but the high stress on curves such as Pouhon And Blanchimont It can push a double stop, even if most teams opt for one. But eye at the time lost in the pits: with beyond 22 “ Between entrance and exit, making mistakes can be fatal for the location on the track.

The famous Eau Rouge/Raidillon section. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



The Spa circuit read through the numbers: the victories, the pole and record of the Belgian track

Indeleable pages of Formula 1 have been written in Spa through the numbers and records. Here are the most important to know:

Pilots with multiple victories : Michael Schumacher (who debuted here in 1991 and obtained the first career victory) with 6 successes, followed by legends such as Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton (5), Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen (4).

: Michael Schumacher (who debuted here in 1991 and obtained the first career victory) with 6 successes, followed by legends such as Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton (5), Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen (4). More winning stables : Ferrari, who here has ilted 14 successes, in front of McLaren (12), Red Bull and Mercedes (6).

: Ferrari, who here has ilted 14 successes, in front of McLaren (12), Red Bull and Mercedes (6). Pole position : Lewis Hamilton with 6 Spa pole, followed by icons like Juan Manuel Fangio and Ayrton Senna (4).

: Lewis Hamilton with 6 Spa pole, followed by icons like Juan Manuel Fangio and Ayrton Senna (4). Pilots with multiple podiums conquered : Lewis Hamilton (11), Michael Schumacher (9), Alain Prost (7), Ayrton Senna and Sebastian Vettel (5).

: Lewis Hamilton (11), Michael Schumacher (9), Alain Prost (7), Ayrton Senna and Sebastian Vettel (5). Pilots with multiple laps in the race : Sebastian Vettel (622), Michael Schumacher (602), Kimi Raikkonen (593), Fernando Alonso (582), Lewis Hamilton (578).

: Sebastian Vettel (622), Michael Schumacher (602), Kimi Raikkonen (593), Fernando Alonso (582), Lewis Hamilton (578). Record lap in the race : 1’44 ″ 701, signed by Sergio Perez in 2024

: 1’44 ″ 701, signed by Sergio Perez in 2024 Record round in qualifying: 1’41 ″ 252, recorded by Lewis Hamilton in 2020

Spa also holds the record of the shorter race ever in F1in 2021, due to the incessant rain, they were only completed 3 laps Behind the Safety Car before suspending everything, assigning half a score.