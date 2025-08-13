As the US military base is made to Anchorage and because the meeting between Trump and Putin will be held in Alaska

The US military base of Elmendorf -Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Credit: Jber Richardson IFS.



The President of the United States Donald Trump and the Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin they will meet on Friday 15 August in the military base of Elmendorf-Richardson to Anchoragethe largest city in Alaska, to discuss the war in Ukraine and on a possible one ceased the fire for the conflict that began in 2022. It is a historical event, being the first meeting Between Putin and an US president from the Russian invasion of Ukraine (the last one had taken place in June of 2021 Between Putin and Biden) and also the first time Trump and Putin will meet again after having seen the G20 in Japan in 2019.

But because this military base was chosen in Alaska And above all, how is it done? The reasons have to do with the safety levels of the Elmendorf-Richardson base and with the proximity of Alaska to Russia. To be considered, however, there is also the fact that towards Vladimir Putin hangs a international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in 2023.

So let’s see how the military base is made to Anchorage and because the Trump administration proposed this location.

The US military base map in Anchorage where the Trump-Putin summit will be held

The construction of the Elmendorf-Richardson base began theJune 8, 1940with the aim of creating a Permanent military aviation field 10 km from Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska (about 300,000 inhabitants) overlooking the Cook Bay. Initially, however, the base was divided into Two installations: the air base by Elmendorf Field of the USAF (United States Air Force) and the military base by Ort Richardson of the American army (US Army). The definitive integration came only in 2005, when the two units were definitively incorporated following a reorganization established by the federal authorities.

With the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the tensions between USA And Soviet Union (which then resulted in the Cold War), the base took on a role increasingly strategic for the defense of North America, finding himself in an ideal position in the event that he had made it necessary to direct an attack on the USSR, just distant 88 km.

The symbol of the house indicates the position of the Jber military base in Alaska: on the left the Russian territory, divided by Alaska by the Bering Strait. Credit: Google Earth



Originally, in fact, the base only hosted 500 soldiers And he had a shooting range, a hospital and some accommodation and warehouses nearby. With the Cold War, however, the United States focused on the strengthening of air defense and allocated a good part of the military funds to Alaska.

Today the base of Elmendorf-Richardson is divided into it in 11 districtswhich include a headquarters of the National Guard, several centers of military training and a district reserved for Air Force. It is the military base larger than all the Alaska: hosts more than 32,000 peopleabout 10% of the population of Anchorage, of which 5,500 military personnel members. Inside there are also 3 bases of the American Air Force, two general quarter of the US army brigades and 75 lieutenant units.

The structure of the military base of Elmendorf -Richardson. Credit: Jber Richardson IFS



His mission It is to provide “ready -made forces, completely prepared for a rapid deployment all over the world, promote safety and protection and take care of our aviators, soldiers, civilians and families at home”.

The security level of the Elmendorf-Richardson base in Alaska

As happens for the other US military bases in the United States and in the world, theaccess At the base of Elmendorf-Richardson is strongly limited: in general, the entrance is guaranteed to the members of the Department of American Defense (Department of Defense) and members of their families, for whom identity verification procedures are provided, but also to former army veterans.

However, in some cases, access to the base is also allowed to the so -called guests “sponsored“, that is, to the” sponsored “people and therefore recommended by other members of the Department of Defense, for whom they guarantee directly. In these surrounding, however, previ agreements are needed, with the guest who obliges to go to a visitors control center before accessing the area.

The level of safety of the base, among other things, can also be increased In case of particular geopolitical events or for the danger of terrorist attacks. A similar procedure had been launched last June for some NATO bases in Italy, including the Sigonella base, where the alert had been brought to the maximum level for the risk of an attack by the Iranian military forces as a response to the American attack previously immediately. In this case, the FPCC security codes (Force Protection Condition) range from “Normal“, which indicates the absence of any risk or danger, to”Delta“, Which means that a terrorist event has occurred directly in the base or in the local area.

The aerial view on the military base of Elmendorf -Richardson. Credit: Jber Richardson IFS



Because the meeting between Trump and Putin will be in a US military base in Alaska

But then, why was this base in Alaska chosen? The main reasons are two: