At the Flegrei Campi confirmed the drop in speed lifting the soil: the last INGV bulletin

The new weekly bulletin on Campi Flegrei issued today 8 April 2025 by the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv and reported to the week from 31 March to 6 April, confirms the lifting speed of the soil due to the bradisism recorded in the last few weeks (approximately 20 millimeters per monthdecreased compared to 30 millimeters per month of the previous months), decreased after the strong earthquakes in mid -March.

The bulletin records 28 earthquakes of slight intensity (magnitude between 0.0 and 2.0) against 33 of the previous week. The geochemistry of the area remains almost unchanged: the average temperature at the Fumarola of Pisciarelli is stationed around 96 ° C And gaseous emissions do not show significant variations. According to the bulletin, there are no clues that report the possibility of an evolution in the short term.

Bradisism, the lifting of the soil in the Flegrei fields decreases compared to the previous months and remains stable

The GNSS monitoring network confirms the Flegreo lifting trend that began after the strong shock of magnitude 4.6 of March 13: the speed of ascent to Rione Terra is maintained on 20 millimeters per monthwith a cumulative lifting of 25.5 cm from January last year.

In the weeks preceding the earthquake of March 13, soil lifting speed was 30 millimeters per monththerefore higher. Between the summer of 2024 and February 2025 the lifting speed stopped at 10 millimeters per month about.

Seismicity and geochemical: earthquakes decrease, the CO2 stable

The earthquakes recorded in the reference week have all had hypocenter between 1 and 5 km deep, as expected from the bradisismic behavior of the area. The number of shocks fell compared to the previous week, but the maximum magnitude (M2.0) is higher than the recorded one of the previous 7 days (M1.3).

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 31 March to 6 April 2025. Credit: ingv



The hydrothermal system in the subsoil of the Pisciarelli area remains Active but stable: All the reference parameters, including the temperature of the fumaroles, do not show significant variations compared to the last few weeks and remain in line with the multi -year trends typical of positive bradisism in the Flegrei fields.

Summary of the Ingv bulletin of 1 April 2025

The last weekly bulletin indicates that the activity in the Campi Flegrei area has remained substantially unchanged compared to the last few weeks. However, the INGV continues to carefully monitor the area, which is characterized by a certainly complex geological dynamic. Here is the synthesis of the feedback that emerged from the Ingv bulletin: