At what time and how to see the partial solar eclipse of 21 September

Partial solar eclipse in the USA in 2017



THE’Partial Solar Eclipse of 21 September 2025 It is one of the most anticipated astronomical events this year, also because of the fact that it will happen close to Autumn solstice which is expected for the next day. Unfortunately, the show of the solar eclipse will be visible in a part of the world that is not very inhabited: the maximum coverage of the sun disk of the80% will take place off the southern coast of the New Zealandhalfway between the nation of Oceania and the Antarctica.

There will be about 16.6 million people who will attend at least a part of the astronomical phenomenon, but just 409,000 those who will see a cover greater than 70%, mainly in the southern part of New Zealand (but also in the Italian invamping in Antarctica, the Marco Zucchelli station). Those who cannot attend the eclipse in person will still be able to see it at a distance through the numerous Direct onlinelike that of the reference portal Timeanddate.com.

The coverage of the solar disk will begin when in Italy will be the 19:29. To observe the best moment of the eclipse, however, it will be necessary to wait for the 21:41 Italianwhen you reach the Moon will be reached, the maximum surface of the sun disc (about 80%) will cover. The definitive end of the eclipse will be at 23:53 Italian.

The phenomenon of solar eclipse occurs when sun, moon and earth are aligned, with our satellite between our planet and our star. Depending on how precise the alignment is and how much the moon is far from us, three types of eclipses can occur: total (in which all the sun disk is covered), annular (in which the alignment is precise but the moon is more distant from us and therefore appears too small to cover the sun in full) and partial (in which the alignment is not precise enough so that the moon completely cover the sun). The next total solar eclipse is expected for the 12 August 2026even if the totality will be visible only in Spain (here in Italy it will be a partial eclipse). However, it will be the first total eclipse in Europe after that of 1999.