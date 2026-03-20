Avvocato Ligas, the clips of the fourth episode: Valerio Aprea arrives alongside Luca Argentero

The fourth episode brings with it a controversial new client, romantic drama and a birthday not to be forgotten. Lorenzo Ligas has everything under control. Or almost.

We are talking about the new episode of Lawyer Ligasthe Sky Original legal drama with Luca Argentero as the rock star of the Milan Court. Alongside him comes a new character: a radio host with populist tones rather prone to getting into trouble, played by Valerio Aprea.

Lawyer Ligas, the series

Taken from the novel A complicated case for lawyer Ligas. Losers by Gianluca Ferraris, the six-episode series is produced by Sky Studios and Fabula Pictures and is directed by Fabio Paladini. Writing Federico Baccomo, Jean Ludwigg, Leonardo Valenti, Matteo Bozzi, Camilla Buizza and Francesco Tosco. In the cast, together with Argentero, Marina Occhionero as Marta Carati, Ligas’ determined practitioner, and Barbara Chichiarelli as Ligas’ “rival” public prosecutor in court, Annamaria Pastori. And again Gaia Messerklinger and Flavio Furno play, respectively, Ligas’ ex-wife, Patrizia, and Paolo, Ligas’ best friend.

Lawyer Ligas, the preview clips of the fourth episode









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