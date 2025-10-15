Baby Bandito 2: the series inspired by the sensational robbery of 2014 in Chile returns, that’s when

The first season was a small success and, upon its release, took first place in the most watched non-English language series on Netflix. Now one of the most explosive Chilean productions of recent years returns to Netflix: we’re talking about “Baby Bandito”, ready to burst in with the second season, dramatic, adrenaline-filled and even a little romantic. Produced once again by Fábula, the Chilean house that won the Oscar for “A Fantastic Woman”, the series has new twists, old grudges and, for the protagonists, an even bolder plan.

Baby Bandito 2: the plot

Young Kevin Tapia (played by Nicolás Contreras) had sworn off crime after the heist of the century. But when life-or-death news turns his life upside down, he’s forced to get back on track. To save his mother, the protagonist teams up again with the mysterious Mística (Carmen Zabala) and organizes a desperate plan: to recover the lost loot of the National Hippodrome of Santiago, in an operation that will put him face to face with the worst enemies of the past. Hunting him are still “Los Carniceros”, the bad gang led by Natalia (Amparo Noguera) and Amador Robles (Mauricio Pesutic), but also Ruso (Marcelo Alonso), determined to take revenge and recover the loot at any cost. Betrayals, shootings and forbidden passions will follow: Kevin drags his fellow “Banditos” into a ferocious conflict where the line between love, loyalty and survival becomes increasingly thin.

The new episodes, inspired once again by the real “Robo del siglo” of 2014, guarantee a fast pace and a darker and more mature tone, in which the action also leaves room for emotions and moral dilemmas.

Baby Bandito 2: the cast

The second season still sees the main cast on stage, with Nicolás Contreras and Carmen Zabala at the forefront, together with Amparo Noguera, Mauricio Pesutic, Marcelo Alonso, Lukas Vergara and Mariana Loyola.

But new characters also arrive who will make the story more unpredictable: Antonia Zegers, Diego Muñoz, Simón Pesutic, Florencia Berner, Pascual Saurré, Gabriel Urzúa and Gonzalo Valenzuela.

The screenplay is by Diego Muñoz, together with Luis Alejandro Pérez, Simón Soto and Catalina Calcagni, while the direction is entrusted to the trio composed of Julio Jorquera, Alejandro Bazzano and Pepa San Martín.

Baby Bandito 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the long-awaited date: the second season of “Baby Bandito” debuts on October 22, 2025 in all countries, with the aim of replicating the global success of the first chapter.

Baby Bandito 2: the Italian trailer

