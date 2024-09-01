Babygirl, the film that breaks taboos on women's sexual fantasies

Culture

Babygirl, the film that breaks taboos on women’s sexual fantasies

Babygirl, the film that breaks taboos on women’s sexual fantasies

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Babygirl, the film that breaks taboos on women’s sexual fantasies
What Would Earth Look Like Without Oceans? NASA’s Reconstruction
How education has changed from its origins in ancient times to the present day