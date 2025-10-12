Back to the Future: Michael J. Fox talks behind the scenes 40 years after its theatrical debut

In 1985, Michael J. Fox was already one of the most loved and well-known stars on American TV thanks to his performance in the famous sitcom “The Keaton House”. His career, however, was about to take a triple pike thanks to an adventure film about time travel, that Back to the future which has become a cult production of international cinema.

For the 40th anniversary of Back to the future

To celebrate 40 years since the first chapter of the saga, created and directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, Michael J. Fox (with Nelle Fortenberry) returns to bookstores on October 24th with The boy of the futurepublished by Tea in the translation by Elena Ravera. It is the behind-the-scenes story of the film that saw him as the lucky, and unexpected, protagonist: the production of the film, in fact, was going through a phase of stasis, until Zemeckis and Spielberg decided to make a drastic decision: replace the lead actor and entrust the role of Marty McFly to Fox.

From that moment, the life of the actor, then 24 years old, took on the contours of an unprecedented tour de force: during the day on the set of “Casa Keaton”, at night on that of “Back to the Future”. For months, every day was a real journey through the space-time continuum, moving from one character to another, from one story to another.

In the book, the boy from the future interweaves Michael J. Fox’s first-person account with never-before-seen testimonies from the other cast and crew members who made this incredible creative feat possible. The result is a memoir full of anecdotes and accompanied by 60 never-before-seen photographs, which celebrates the extraordinary and true story of one of the most beloved films of all time.

