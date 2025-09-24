Bad weather persists on Italy, landslides and floods in Como: because the storms are so violent

Due to bad weather, more than 600 firefighters were carried out between Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria. Credit: Fire Brigade



The bad weather It does not seem to give respite to Italy: 60 mm of rain fell in the Como over the night, which are added to the 170 mm yesterday, which caused theflooding of Lake Como and the closure of the city center due to the presence of mud and debris. TO Blevio A new landslide has isolated some fractions, with about 30 displaced, While the research of a German tourist dispersed after the strong rainfall is still ongoing in the Alexandrine.

But the rains are not even saving the rest of the peninsula in the first days of fall: for Veneto an orange alert was issued for abundant rainfall, while a violent storm also hit the islands of Procida, Ischia e Capri. For today a yellow alert is scheduled for most of the country, but in the next few days the thunderstorms will insist mainly on the north-west due to the parking of a cold drop close to the western Alps.

Because there have been such strong rainfall on the north-west

Overall, in the province of Como they fell 230 mm of rain in less than 24 hours, while on the mountain reliefs on the border between Liguria and Piedmont they were recorded 422 mmwith a peak of 106 millimeters In an hour. In the meantime, peaks have been reported in Brianza up to 220 mm, while 115 mm of rain fell on the neighborhoods north of Milan.

But why has so much rain fall on the regions of the North-West? To cause this wave of bad weather is one cold dropthat is, a cold cyclonic vortex born from North Atlantic bag: this cyclonic structure, in fact, has positioned itself close to the Western Alpsexposing to a strong instability The northern regions of the North-West and, in part, also the central ones and Sardinia, with particular intensity thunderstorms that have caused flooding, landslides and floods, as visible also in the video below.

How much bad weather will last: the forecasts of the next few days

Bad weather will not give a respite, at least in the North-Italy, until Friday. For today, widespread rainfall on Northern Italy and on some central-southern regions are planned: for this reason, the Civil Protection has issued an orange alert on some sectors of the Veneto and a yellow alert on large sectors of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto And Friuli-Venezia Giuliaon the autonomous province of Bolzano and on most of Tuscany, Abruzzo, Campania, Calabria And Sardiniabut also Basilicata And Sicily.

In general, therefore, the entire western band of the country can be affected by very intense rainfall that will be able to download even more than 150 mm of rain, a quantity of water that generally, of autumn, falls in a whole month.

For Thursday 25 Septemberon the other hand, there is the continuation of the instability on the north, with the temperatures that could drop 4-5 ° C below average of the period, while the peaceful will return to the center and south.

Friday 26 Septemberon the other hand, it will again see rains scattered on the north-west and on the upper Tuscan, even if of less intensity compared to the previous days, while in the south the weather will be mainly stable.