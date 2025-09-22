Bad weather with weather alert in Liguria and Lombardy and storms: autumn begins

Insusement to Dego (SV).



A disturbance of Atlantic origin He is retired the summer in the Italy of the Center-North precisely on the day of theautumn equinox (September 22 at 20:19), which officially marks the end of the astronomical summer and starts the astronomical autumn. The wave of bad weather has already affected Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany and Alto Lazio since last night; The Civil Protection has issued orange alert throughout Liguria and in northern Lombardy, where storms and strong rains with peaks have been recorded up to 419 millimeters In 9 hours in the province of Savona (where a very violent self -regenerating storm caused floods and landslides) and 170mm of rain in the province of Como, with consequent flooding and a landslide in Belvio. Discomfort also in Milan after the flooding of the Seveso in the Niguarda area, which has flooded underpaid and sidewalks. Over 70 firefighters interventions in Lombardy alone.

Landslide in Belvio (CO). Credit: Mario Lavorgna/Pess4



The disturbed front will also extend in the afternoon in Triveneto and Emilia-Romagna, also bringing an important one with it drop in temperatures. All this occurs following an anomalous heat for the period of the year caused by an extension of theAfrican anticyclone On southern Europe, including Italy. From a meteorological point of view, what happened was aIncursion of cold air and low pressure coming from the Norway Sea. This disturbance went to clash with hot air and high pressure of African matrix, recalling (as is the nature of low pressure) hot currents from high pressure air. The contrast between cold air and hot air It does the rest, producing temporal structures that unload the energy accumulated in the form of thunderstorms and storms.

The summer 2025 therefore ends definitively and does it with a balance of +1.51 ° C Compared to the average of the thirty years 1991-2020, placing itself at Fourth place of the hottest summers in Italy Since there are recordings, after those of last year (+1.80 ° C), 2022 (+2.05 ° C) and 2003 (+2.59 ° C). This data may seem counterintuitive Since July and August have had several fresh periods that have “broken” the heat waves. This leads to a “subjective” perception of summer 2025 as a fresh summer, despite June it was so hot (+3.05 ° Csecond only to June 2003 which recorded +3.46 ° C) to be maintained the entire summer quarter abundantly above the climatological average of our country.