Bagnino saving dogs in water: how you become 4 -legged rescuers and the most suitable breeds

Every summer our beaches are patrolled by rescue dogs in water: the so-called “dogs-bagnino”, accompanied by their conductors. These dogs, mostly belonging to breeds, such as Newfoundland, Labrador Retriever And Golden Retrieverequipped with particular physical characteristics – such as waterproof hair and palm tams – they combine a remarkable athleticism with excellent swimming skills. To these are added fundamental features for their role, such as sociability with man, important to collaborate with strangers, and great courage, which allows them to face dangerous and stressful situations, from the patrol of the coastal areas to rescue in the open sea, operated by diving as a patrol boat, Acquascooter and even helicopters.

The innate talent and physical characteristics though They are not enough: To become a lifeguard dogs you need a long and rigorous trainingat the end of which dogs and conductors learn to operate as one real teamhelping the coast guard and port authorities to monitor our beaches, saving about 35 people every year.

Races and requirements of the dog-Bagnino

Even if there are no particular requirements to become a lifeguard dog, the breeds of medium-large size (over 30 kg) and with an innate aptitude for aquatic activities They leave an advantage. On the other hand, to dive into a stormy sea and drag until the shore one or more you need not only athleticism e physical strengthbut also an excellent natatorial ability. In this sense, races like Newfoundland, Labrador Retriever And Golden Retriever they have a real Physique du rôle which makes them Tuper lifeguards.

The hair of some dogs, like the Terranova and Golden Retriver, has a double layer that makes it waterproof and keeps the dog in the heat



In addition to the robust build and powerful musculature, in fact, these dogs have a series of evolutionary adaptations that make them Exceptional swimmers. One of the most important is the double -layer hair: an external one, covered by one oily which rejects the water, and an internal, dense and soaked, which retains hot air and prevents the water from reaching the skin, keeping the dog hot even in cold waters. Moreover, some of these breeds have Palmate legs, who work like real “Natural fins”, which make them similar to those of some aquatic birds, such as the ducks. In fact, one is present among the fingers leather membrane (called interdigital membrane) which increases the surface of the paw allowing to move a greater amount of water, obtaining one stronger push and better stability during swimming.

Thanks to these physical characteristics, a single lifeguard dog can be able to swim up to Three people at the same time. However, in 2022, in Sperlonga, as reported by Corriere della Sera, three Labrador Retriever managed to make a record company, rescuing As many as 14 people in serious danger at the same timedrag off by the current and unable to return to the shore.

Bagnino dog: it’s all a matter of character

If to save a person in the open sea, perhaps in adverse weather conditions, a fearless spirit is needed, for launch into water from a helicopter in flight or from a patrol boat In the race it takes a real lion heart. Yes, because Bagnino dogs do not operate only on the beaches but, in the event of an emergency, they can also be used on MotoveDette, Acquascooter and even helicoptersfrom which they can dive to reach the person in danger. An undertaking that is anything but trivial, made possible not only thanks to one rigorous preparationbut also to the natural reckless nature of these races and theirs predisposition to collaborate with man.

On the other hand, the story that binds us to the retrievers It is long, having been used for centuries for centuries cooperative work and close contact with people. This historical collaboration, strengthened by artificial selectionmade them particularly sociable with man And friendlies also with strangers. An essential requirement for a lifeguard dog, who can be interacted every day with hundreds of people and who, in the event of an emergency, must not be intimidated from having to help a stranger.

To become rescue dogs in water you need training and patent

As for human beings, possess natural qualities It is not enough To achieve great results. Even dogs with the most suitable characteristics face a long and rigorous training to become lifeguardswhich ends with a special rescue patent. That of the Italian School rescue dogs (SICS) is recognized throughout Italy.

This path prepares them to recognize and “sniff“People in difficulty in water, who show signs of danger e drowningand to intervene to get them save them. But above all, it establishes one deep harmony between the dog and its conductor, such as to allow both of communication effectively and collaborate even in situations of strong stress. At the end of the training, in fact, dog and conductor form a single operating unit: The rescue dog unit.

The rescue dog unit, consisting of dog and conductor.



A collaboration that, by combining the physical and sensory skills of the dog with the experience and human judgment, generates performances that Neither species could reach alone. During a rescue operation, in fact, each member of the couple performs specific roles: The man deals with calming and preparing the person rescued for the return, while the dog drags both towards the shore or an emergency boat.

Only after completing the training, and after passing a final examthe dog-conductor couple is officially recognized as Rescue team in waterjoining the approximately 400 units of volunteers who, in collaboration with the Coast Guard and the port authorities, patrol and protect our beaches every summer.