Balotelli left without a team: the sad story of Super Mario

Culture

Balotelli left without a team: the sad story of Super Mario

Balotelli left without a team: the sad story of Super Mario

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is thanatopraxy, the care of corpses that fascinates Oriana Sabatini and has involved Dybala
Balotelli left without a team: the sad story of Super Mario
New crackdown on migrants: closed borders, exceptions to EU rules and London ‘at school’ with Meloni