Bao, ‘Frontier’ is the new title of the series edited by Zerocalcare

Frontier by Guillaume Singelin is the fourth title in the Cherry Bomb series by Bao Publishing, edited and directed by Zerocalcare. Out in bookstores on January 30, it is a complete and compelling portrait of a humanity that is conquering the cosmos and finds itself trapped in the same predatory and resource-exploitation logic that it was a victim of when it was limited to planet Earth.

Frontier by Guillaume Singelin

The French illustrator and cartoonist thus becomes part of the series for the second time (The Grocery was the first title published) and he does so as an even more complete author, capable, explains the publisher, of “painting a complex and compelling fresco” from which emerges how “our lives are dominated by the debts we contract and struggle to repay, by the contractual constraints with those who allow us to survive, instead of helping us live”.

Why the choice of this new comic is explained by Zerocalcare himself: “Since I was a kid I have always loved the idea of ​​the Space Race – he says -, the prospect that our lives could expand beyond Earth’s borders has always seemed fascinating to me”. AND Frontier shows precisely this scenario, “imagining a development consistent with the world we live in. Therefore lives of outcasts, strangled by violence and profit, impregnated with the same meanness and miseries that we know, which unfold in Space as they do today on Earth”. The one built by Singelin, for the Roman author and curator, is a “credible and complex world, masterfully designed, in which puppet-like characters meet in a choral tale full of savagery, pain and humanity”.

The author

Guillaume Singelin, born in 1987, is a French illustrator, animator and cartoonist. Also active as a storyboardist and character artist in the video game field, he is mainly known as a cartoonist. Among his works, they stand out PTSDthe collaboration with DC Comics on series such as Batman: Urban Legends And DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War and the series The Grocerywritten by Aurélien Ducoudray and brought to Italy in a complete edition by Bao Publishing.

The cover