Bayesian wreck recovered only by robot, is the first time: the dynamics of operations

Bayesian’s recovery.



The Bayesian yacht was transferred to the port of Termini Imerese after the recovery of the wreck ended on Saturday 21 June 2025 a Portnear Palermo. This operation was historical and unique in its kind: for the first time in history, in fact, a wreck has been reported on the surface with the only use of specialized robots, i Oak (Remotely Operated Vehicle) Filoguidati. The information contained in this article was provided by a Experienced diver in recovery operations who preferred to remain anonymous.

The recovery operations started on May 3, 2025 and coordinated by the TMC Marine had undergone a sharp stop due to the death of RobcoRnelis Maria Huijben Uiben39 -year -old Dutch diver involved in the removal of the Master Tree of 72 meters. Precisely this tragic event led to a change of strategy towards the exclusive use of the ROVs. To bring the hull back to the surface, which has not shown glimpses or signs of breakage, come on 49 meters deep wanted us 10 hours of work and 2 big cranes positioned on two barks, Hebo Lift 10 And Hebo Lift 2.

The boat was tragically sunk the August 19, 2024 causing the death of 7 people of the 22 on board, including the billionaire owner Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah Lynch. Among the hypotheses on the causes of the shipwreck there are bad weather and structural vulnerability of the master tree, as supported by a preliminary report of 15 May 2025 of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MABB). For the Italian authorities only the legal activities that will take place on the wreck in the port of Termini Imerese will be able to give a certain motivation on the disaster.

Recover a wreck of a yacht lying a 49 meters deep It is not a simple enterprise and is even more complicated if this wreck must not be damaged in the least in order not to compromise future investigations. The 56 -meter boat was resting on the seabed on the right side and, to conduct the recovery operations, the Removal of the master tree of 72 metersthe highest in the world. The operations, which began on May 3, included removal by Specialized divers and the use of a flame cutting technique. Unfortunately, the plan was not successful and Uiben died during the operations. This tragic episode interrupted the activities and led to a historic change of program. From that day on the operations were carried out by Oak (Remotely Operated Vehicle), making this recovery unique in its kind.

In the case of Bayesian, robots dedicated to cutting with diamond records (circular saw with diamond blade) capable of making a “guillotine” cut, from top to bottom, without any operator in the water.

Subsequently, always through the use of remote controlled robots, it was possible lift And Drafter the hull with 8 ultra -resistant bands. At this point the yacht, resting on the right side, was brought to navigation structure (i.e. “straightened ‘) through the par bucklinga rotation of 90 ° by specifications crane on the surface, Hebo Lift 10 And Hebo Lift 2. These huge cranes, with a lifting capacity of over 2000 tons and positioned on two barks, also made it possible to bring the hull back to what was the most critical and delicate operation of the whole process, duration 10 hours on Saturday. During this phase it was important Do not damage the hull And Do not pollute the surrounding marine environment With any fuel spills.

A few meters before the relication of the wreck was computed an operation of water emptying contained inside. This is important because, during the ascent, the pressure of the external water decreases, while that of the water internal to the wreck remains the one it had 49 meters deep. To prevent the internal pressure from causing structural damage to the wreck or that it altered it in any way – in view of the future investigations of the prosecutor – it was therefore essential to empty it completely with hydraulic pumps before extracting it from the water. The last meters of the lifting were therefore the most critical.

Once re -emerged, the Bayesian sail yacht was transported to the port of Termini Imeresestill hanging on the floating crane Hebo Lift 10 through the bands used during the grouting phase. In the Sicilian port we will proceed to emptying of the tanks and the investigations arranged by the Prosecutor for clarify the causes of the shipwreck.

The subsequent operations will include the recovery of the imposing 72 -meter tree and the Boma and any objects that belonged to the passengers will recover from the seabed.