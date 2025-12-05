Beast Games 2, the release date of the new season of the MrBeast show has been revealed

The release date of Beast Games 2 has been revealed. After the official confirmation of the renewal for season 2 of Beast Games, the game show created and hosted by the most followed YouTuber in the world, Jimmy Stephen Donaldson known as MrBeast, had arrived with a social announcement on the Prime Video Italia Instagram page, it was only understood that the new edition will follow a pattern that to the Italian public may remind the television program Ciao Darwin hosted by Paolo Bonolis. Now official information about Beast Games 2 has been announced.

How Beast Games 2 works: the teams, the prize pool

The announcement released via social media had communicated the end of filming on Beast Games 2. But in the short message released by the streaming platform we also read: “This time, the strong challenge the smart to win a 5 million dollar prize”.

Now here are the official previews: “After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games returns! Bigger, bolder and more intense than ever. MrBeast has brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the world’s brightest minds. “Strong vs. Smart” will compete for a mind-boggling prize of $5,000,000. As players face off in a final battle of brains and biceps, alliances will form and trust will dissolve. Each challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?”

When will Beast Games 2 be released?

Beast Games 2 will be available on Prime Video about a year after the release of the spectacular first season. In fact, the ten episodes of Beast Games 2 will be released starting from 7 January 2026, with the first 3 coming out on Wednesday 7 January and the others coming out individually every week until the finale on 25 February.