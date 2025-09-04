Beauty in Black 2: Plot, Trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

After the remarkable international success of the first season, “Beauty in Black” signed Tyler Perry is ready to return to Netflix with new episodes. The series has conquered millions of spectators thanks to a series of ingredients blended in an attractive way: of family intrigues, revenge and unconfessable secrets, which now promise an even more explosive second season. But when, exactly, the new episodes will debut on the famous platform? Let’s find out together.

Beauty Plot in Black 2

The new chapter of “Beauty in Black” marks a radical turning point inside the powerful Bellarie dynasty. A young woman on the margins, Kimmie is today Horace Bellarie’s new wife, and now assumes a leading role in the giant of beauty cosmetics in black. But power in the Bellarie family does not inherit: it is conquered. To hinder her there are the ambitious children of Horace, their companions and the ex -wife, ready to do anything to get her out. Intrigi, rivalry and conspiracy multiply and dominate the new plots, while Kimmie must demonstrate that they are not only survived their ruthless world, but a strong woman capable of dominating it. The second season focuses precisely on this clash of power, with new alliances, betrayals and battles for the control of the empire.

In addition to writing and directing Tyler Perry, he said that this new season will show how dangerous it is to underestimate those who are considered an outsider.

The cast

Created (and produced) by Tyilr Perry, “Beauty in Black” has such a composed cast (actors and respective roles)

Taylor Polidore Williams (Kimmie)

Crystle Stewart (Mallory)

Amber Reign Smith (Rain)

Rich Ross (Horace Bellarie)

Amber Reign Smith (Rain)

Xavier Smalls (Angel)

Julian Horton (Roy Bellarie)

Steven G. Norfleet (Charles Bellarie)

Richard Lawson (Norman)

Terrell Carter (Varney)

Debbi Morgan (Olivia Bellarie)

Bryan Tanaka (Alex)

Charles Malik Whitfield (Jules)

In the cast of recurring interpreters and characters we also find: Bailey Tippen, Ann Marie Gideon, Brandon Rush, Ace Small, George Middlebrook, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, Kajanee Smith and Larry Herring.

When the series comes out Netflix

The second season of the Tyler Perry “Beauty in Black” series debuts on Netflix with the first half of the episodes on 11 September 2024. The second will arrive on the platform between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. Season 2 will be made up of 16 episodes divided therefore into two parts, as already happened for the previous one.