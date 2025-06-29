Because in China white is the color of mourning: the cultural meaning

Credits: Tom Hanley



In the western world, the black It is commonly recognized as the color of mourning and death: clothes, veils, black tie at the funeral. However, in many cultures of theEastern Asiaparticularly in Chinais the white to be symbol of death and mourning: It is a custom that has its roots in ancient cosmologiescomplex symbolic systems and social structures strongly influenced by Confucian tradition.

The meaning of the white color in China and the system of the five elements

One of the most relevant tools to understand the meaning of colors in China is the Cosmological system of the five elements (五行 – WǔXíng): wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Each element is connected to one Cardinal directionto one seasonto a color and one Phase of life. The wood, for example, corresponds to the spring and green color; Fire is associated withsummer and redevoking the energy and culmination of vitality.

As you can see in the WǔXíng system table, the metal It is the element that most of all helps us understand the role of white in the symbolism of death. Associated withfallto the direction of thewest and al white colorthe metal represents the Life cycle decline phasethe moment when nature begins to withdraw, the leaves fall, the light becomes rarer and everything is prepared for the long rest of winter.

Is considered a time of recollectionOf conservation and of preparation for silence. White, in this context, is the end colorfrom the cessation of the vital movementbut also of purity and return to an original form.

L white as a mourning color in Chinese culture

Based on this system of perceptionsare founded and the Traditional Chinese funeral ceremoniesregulated by ethical and symbolic rules that date back to antiquity and Confucianism. Wear White dresses or non -dyed canvas During mourning it is a consolidated practice, especially by close family members. The whitein this context, represents the purity of detachment, the return to emptiness, the absence of vitality. During the funeral ceremonies, it is frequent that the children or relatives of the deceased wear white bands on the head or on the arms to indicate one’s own position in the parental system and the degree of mourning. In some areas, it is severely prohibited during these ceremonies, as well as any ornament or clothing that expresses vitality.

THE’absence of color It is a form of symbolic suspension: the world of living stops to honor the passage towards the afterlife. White, in these cases, expresses not only pain, but also respect and humility towards the cycle of life and death.

The role of Confucianism in mourning in China

The centrality of white in Chinese mourning is strengthened by Confucian doctrinewhich places a particular emphasis on cult of ancestors (祭祖, jìzǔ) and onfulfillment of branch duty (Xiào, 孝). According to Confucius, honoring parents after death is an integral part of the moral virtue. For this reason, mourning periods could last up to three years and implied rigid behavioral restrictions, included clothing.

In this context, the use of white reflects thehumilitythe suffering containedand the Suspension of social life by the survivors. Mourning therefore becomes not only an individual fact, but a public deed of respect and ethical submission to family and spiritual hierarchies.

Contemporary evolution

In Urban areas of continental Chinasome western influences are changing the way in which mourning and funeral ceremonies are experienced, especially among the New generations. However, The symbolic association between white and death remains deeply rootedand continues to be maintained in rural areas and traditional rites. In addition, this symbolism is also reflected in the popular culture: white envelopes they are used for DONATIONS OFFERS (Báibāo, 白包), in contrast with the red envelopes (Hóngbāo, 红包) used for weddings and holidays.