Because in some beaches of Spain it is forbidden to pee at sea: here are the possible damage

In some beaches of the Western Spainthen overlook theAtlantic Oceanan order is in force that It prohibits you pee at sea: a arrangement that may seem bizarre – and it is certainly difficult to check if it is respected! – but it was introduced for Preserve the marine environment and the coral reef. Although over the years there have been contrasting opinions and studies, there are research that shows that some components that come emitted with human urine can damage biodiversity. There are news of an analogous ban also in Portugal: the phenomenon that we try to avoid is that ofeutrophizationor an excess of nitrogen, phosphorus and other phytostimulating substances, and diffusion in the waters of harmful substances present in human urineas residues of drugs and other chemical elements.

The ordinance on the Spanish beaches: prohibited urinating at sea and on the beach

The official bulletin of the Deputación Provincial de a Coruña On 4 June 2025 some rules of conduct to be adopted on the beaches of the Region reports. Among these, we read in article 13 among the hygienic-sanitary rules, the first point, which prohibits physiological evacuation at sea or on the beach.

The same regulation was issued by Municipality of Marbellawith a municipal ordinance dated August 2024, whose text can be consulted here, where we find specified in article 19 which is prohibited “La Evacuación (Deposición, Micción, etc.) en la Playa” – The evacuation (defecto, urine, etc) on the beach.

Marbella’s ordinance does not expressly mention that “at sea” is prohibited, but strongly focuses on why it is necessary have particular attention to the use of the coastal area:

Our coast is affected by a strong demographic increase and the consequent intensification of tourism. This population can triple seasonally, especially during the summer, with a clear rise to rise. Because of this strong influx of bathers on the beaches and the influence of climate change, which lengthen the summer season and increase the months of use of the beaches, it is necessary to intervene to guarantee their safety, organization and correct use.

The Municipality of Concello de lookon the border with Portugal, then issued an order speaking of “prohibition of physiological evacuation at sea or on the beach” (article 11) already in May 2012.

Pip to the sea can be dangerous for biodiversity the marine ecosystem

As highlighted by a study published by Florida Agricultural and Mechanical Universitywhat can damage the marine ecosystem, especially if in Cases of overcrowding and Overurismas subjected also by the same ordinances, it is the contamination of the water with phosphorus and bacteria present in the ureawaste component of our urine, which enter into Contact with flora and maritime fauna.

In addition, in human urine, they are also issued drug residues – as well as drugs or other toxic substances – which can damage, and therefore inhibit, the correct reproduction of plants and animals.

Harmful to the waters, for plants, animals and for the coral reef, it is then the phenomenon ofeutrophizationor the increase in nitrogen concentration and phosphorus and other components In the water that is due to both the spread of chemical components – detergents, cosmetics, creams, etc. – but also to human urine.

This condition also affects our waters, although not directly connected to the need to preserve high biodiversity, as happens in Spain and Portugal. As stated also by ISPRA:

Eutrophization consists of a chain process characterized by different stages: a) enrichment of nutrients, in particular nitrogen and/or phosphorus compounds; b) increase in primary production and algal biomass favored by the abundance of nutrients; c) accumulation of organic substance deriving from algal biomass not consumed sufficiently by the upper trophic levels that are nourished; d) phenomena of hypoxia/anoxia of the basic waters due to the mainly aerobic digestion of the organic substance by the bacterial communities with consequent consumption of oxygen; e) Possible states of suffering of the Benton Communities and Morie of Pisces following the phenomena of hypoxia/anoxia of the background waters.

Although not due only to the issue of urine at sea, in delicate and overcrowded environments, therefore, The pee in the water can accelerate an unhealthy process.

At the same time, however, a 2014 document issued byAmerican Chemical Society He informs us that “Yes, it’s ok to pee in the Sea!”. Regarding this news, also taken up by the Italian Federation of Informators of the drug, it is clarified, however, that the main problem, if it is urinating at sea, is due to the waste, also of a chemical nature, present in the urea, therefore the advice is still that of Avoid peeing especially in Seafood stretches or where the water does not circulate towards the wide.