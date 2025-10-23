Because in Tiziano Ferro’s new album there is everything





“I’m great”. Tiziano Ferro has chosen to title his new album like this. Perhaps because she has been trying to repeat it since her marriage to Victor Allen ended in 2023 (they got married in 2019). The singer-songwriter decided to put all his pain into music. The songs on the album – the artist said – initially should not have been released. They were like a long stream of consciousness in which to find “everything that happened in the last 2 years”. He could have pretended nothing happened or published everything. Tiziano Ferro has chosen the path of truth, this is the responsibility he also feels in front of the millions of fans who have followed him for 25 years (over 20 million records in the world, especially loved in Europe and Latin America).

Love in all its forms

After 25 years, following him is Paola Zukar (who already works with Madame and Fabri Fibra, for example) and the Sugar record company. He looks to the future, but personally Ferro is tied to the past. To those experiences that shaped the album. The last few years – which he himself defined as “a great disaster” – have left their mark on him and he is not afraid to show his wounds. He wants to leave again, of course, but he knows that first he has to overcome the anger and resentment that the end of a great love inevitably leaves behind. “We didn’t know that it was the last holiday in the sun, the last time we made love. You told me that everything was fine: but what love, what good?” he sings in “Sono un grande”, the first track of the album, the one that gives the project its title. Nobody knows what really happened in the Latina artist’s private life, but she gives everyone the chance to immerse themselves in her music. The sound of the album “Io sono grande” takes us back to Tiziano Ferro’s early days. Most of the songs are up-tempo, seemingly happy but actually filled with pain. The contents captivate because they have an emotional impact that is perhaps unprecedented. If on the one hand there is a lot of resentment for a story in which he had placed his trust and hopes, on the other hand there is also room for the representation of different family ties: a song for the mother, one for the daughter and even one for the granddaughter. There is love declined in all its facets: the most beautiful, the most painful. And with high level sound and production. In short: it’s all there.

The song for mom

On a musical level, the real ballad (the typical slow and melodic song) is “Ti dreamed”, the third track of the album dedicated to a mother who is no longer there, or rather who has never been there as she would have truly wished: “She is not a dead mother. It is a much more complex death: that of relationships, that of connection. My mother is a very sensitive woman, but not good with words and gestures. I have always suffered from this. These are things that you process when you become a parent yourself: it’s a tough song, but not judgmental, full of forgiveness”, Ferro told Corriere della Sera. Yes, it is full of forgiveness, but a forgiveness that has gone through suffering. To his daughter Margherita, however, Tiziano Ferro dedicated “She likes”. “When she takes her hand and caresses the ring, when she collapses from sleep on me and I collapse too. When I write at night, I stay awake for her.” In “1-2-3”, he also talks about panic attacks. The “1-2-3” method is the breathing method he uses when panic monsters knock on his door. He’s learned to live with it, or at least he’s trying to.

Tiziano Ferro confirms himself as “a great”

“I can’t sell a version of myself that doesn’t exist, there isn’t something I don’t like and that I will say I love. I can’t do it, I’ve now understood that it’s not for me. I recommend it, it makes life easier”, Ferro’s words commenting on the new single “Fingo&Spingo” (on the radio from 24 October) and which is certainly part of the top 3 song on the album. Added to this are: the poignant “I dreamed of you”, “She likes it” and “We deserve more”. His new album surprises and disorientates: it arrived suddenly, driven by themes that were ultimately expected but developed with a new language. Those who expected a melancholy Tiziano Ferro will have to think again. He is going through a painful moment, dominated by anger, but his gaze remains hopeful towards the future: inside he knows that the light, sooner or later, will return. He owes it to his children, to his audience (to whom he is very close), but above all to himself. After all, he – and who, if not him? – remains “a great one”. Welcome back Tiziano.