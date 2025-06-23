Because older smartphones slow down after a software update: here is the explanation

If your smartphone suddenly became slow after the installation of a software updateyou are not alone. It is a rather common situation, especially among those who find themselves in their hands a very recent smartphone. Although updates are designed to improve the functionality and safety of the devices, their installation on hardware no longer recent can generate a series of technical and performance problems which in the long run are somewhat annoying. But if they are so useful, Why do software updates sometimes slow down the oldest smartphones? The slowdown can derive from several factors, including an increase in the resources requested by the new software, from the lack of optimization of third -party apps, changes to battery management and by an insufficient storage space. It is not always a question of “planned obsolescence”, in short, even if this is a conclaimed practice used by the main Tech companies. Sometimes, very trivially, the software evolves faster than hardware.

The reasons why updates could slow down the phone

One of the main factors that contribute to slowing down concerns the compatibility of the apps. When the operating system updates, the developers must update the code of their applications to work efficiently in the new version. But not everyone does it immediately: complex or not followed apps can remain optimized for previous versions, generating software conflicts and various slowdowns. In some cases, in the store of your smartphone, a notice indicating the fact that an app is designed for a previous version of the operating system may appear; Other times, the app in question simply stops working as it should. In any case, the result is often that non -optimized apps consume more memory or take more time to load.

Another technical aspect to consider is it Available storage space. Updates can occupy more space than the previous software. When the device memory is almost full, the system has less margin to manage the caches of the apps and temporary files. This causes a general slowdown, because the phone takes more time to read and write data. In addition, the operating system may decide to automatically delete some app data to free space, causing unexpected problems such as the reset of personalized settings relating to the latter.

Then there is the speech of the drums. Lithium ion batteries, over time, lose their skills and become less efficient. A software update that introduces new functions or optimizes energy management could further stress a battery already worn out. In these cases, the system can reduce CPU performance to lengthen the residual duration of the battery, directly influencing the phone speed.

Finally, we cannot do not mention the phenomenon ofplanned obsolescence or plannedwhat do you want to say. These are that practice adopted by the tech giants in which the devices are designed to become less performing after a certain time.

What to do if the phone becomes slow after updating

At this point it is clear why an update can transform a fast phone into a hesitant device. But what can be done concretely to report the situation under control? Here are some Practical solutions to try to try to resolve the situation.

Clean the memory deleting unused cache and apps .

. Check that All apps are updated : Some may have already been optimized for the new system. If the problems persist, Restart the phone in safe mode to exclude conflicts with third -party software.

: Some may have already been optimized for the new system. If the problems persist, to exclude conflicts with third -party software. Perform a Restoration of factory settings It can give new life to the device, freeing it from errors accumulated over time.

We close with a small “bonus” advice to prevent problems due to software updates: Wait before installing an update just releasedespecially if you use an older device. Often the most serious problems are solved in the following weeks with corrective updates.