Because on the plane you cannot bring liquids over 100 ml: the origins of the ban

The ban for liquids over 100 ml in hand luggage has been in force since 2006.



Before embarking on a airplane It will be possible again to bring to your hand luggage liquids higher than 100 ml: to report it exclusively is the Corriere della Seraciting three industrial sources aware of the facts. It is still not clear when the official stop will be approved to the current limits, which about a year ago had been reintroduced by EU Commission as a precaution.

In the main Italian airports, from Milan Malpensa and Linate to Fiumicino and Catania, it was already possible to transport perfumes, creams or containers larger than 100 ml thanks to the use of some latest generation scannerable to recognize the presence of any explosives.

But why this ban has been imposed and, above all, How long has it been in force? The limit was introduced in 2006 by TSA (Transportation Security Administration), after an attempt to terrorist attack on 10 airline planes in the USA and Canada through the liquid explosives hidden.

The origins of the ban for liquids over 100 ml

The watershed event is represented by the terrorist attacks of the11 September 2001following which the security measures With the aim of avoiding any future attacks. In 2002, for example, in all US airports they were implemented Explosive detection systems for passenger baggage. In 2003, then, they were reinforced all Pilot cabins doors of all commercial planes, so as to protect the pilots from potential intrusions.

But the origin of the prohibition for liquids beyond i 100 ml dates back toAugust 2006after a group of terrorists tried to detonate 10 scheduled planes, which started from the United Kingdom and directed to the United States and Canada, bringing liquid explosives on board. In particular, the explosive device consisted of liquid nitroglycerin, disguise in order to look like a Solution for contact lenses And to other common liquids: the goal was to cause the explosion halfway through the flight.

The British authorities managed to thwart the conspiracy, but following that episode the TSA (Transportation Security Administration, That is, the US Federal Agency responsible for transport security) decided to introduce increasingly stringent checks, actually prohibiting any type of liquid on board above 100 ml.

From that moment, therefore, the passengers who were preparing to embark on board a plane has prohibited the transport of Lag (Liquids, aerosol and gel) above 100 ml. As also reported by the ENAC guidelines, this prohibition includes:

water and other drinks;

creams, lotions and perfumes;

spray and other containers under pressure, including shaving foams or deodorants;

Substances in pasta, including toothpastes.

How the latest generation scanners do to recognize liquids

During 2023, however, in the main Italian airports the limit of 100 ml was gradually eliminated, thanks to the installation of latest generation scanner Able to recognize the presence of any explosives and distinguish them from liquid municipalities such as water.

These are the appliances Hi-scan 6040 ctixproduced by the Smiths Detection company and equipped with a software Able to show three -dimensional and high -resolution hand luggage images. Specifically, these scanners use X -rays to recreate some 3D imagesthus allowing operators to more easily identify all prohibited objects (such as explosives or dangerous materials), without it is necessary to remove liquids above 100 milliliters or electronic devices.

From 1 September 2024, however, the European Commission He had reintroduced the limits on liquids after receiving some technical reports according to which the new generation machinery did not guarantee a completely reliable detection. Over the course of these months, however, modern scanners would have been subjected to Further checks And their operation could be restored in the coming weeks.