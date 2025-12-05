Because Rob deserved to win The X Factor





The person who wanted it the most won the X Factor. The winner was the one who devoured that stage, punched it, dominated it with determination, standing and a voice out of the ordinary.

We already understood that Rob would be the great revelation of this X Factor 2025 from the first live when, singing his version of “You Oughta Know” by Alanise Morrisette, he left us speechless with impressive vocal power and stage presence, yet she is only a 20-year-old girl.

Then came the cover of “Ti I feel” by Matia Bazar and it was the turning point in his journey on the X Factor. With that performance Rob made his way not only to emerge but to become the real star of this edition of the show.

Her desire to make it, as well as a very successful career in talent – and the credit for this goes to Paola Iezzi who seems to have learned from last year’s “mistakes” – were precisely the reasons for her sudden rise in the show and in people’s approval.

Among all the finalists, in this last live show live from Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples, Rob was the most feisty and at the same time the most humble, the most powerful and at the same time the most “childlike”, the most concentrated but also the most spontaneous. She could only win because, perhaps, unlike everyone else, she was so busy having fun and enjoying her performances that she totally forgot about the race. And this was precisely his trump card.

The public in Naples was enraptured by his skill. Every time Rob made a high note, from the one in Mina’s “Città Vuota”, the city he sang as an opener, to the cover of Evanescence’s “Bring Me To Life” during his mash-up, there was not a person who wasn’t amazed at his vocal power and thrilled by his performance.

And this unaware, genuine and almost unexpected talent from a 20-year-old from the province of Catania, with colored hair, combat boots and a passion for punk, was the key to getting straight to the hearts of the public who voted for her from start to finish. And even his unreleased song, to be honest, was among the catchiest and most memorable of this final.

Delia? Very good but too self-confident and “niche” with her musical ideologies. PierC? Vocally impeccable but the voice alone is not enough and the same goes for eroCaddeo, a good singer-songwriter but very reserved and, at times, not very empathetic.

Thus, this edition of X Factor ended with a well-deserved victory. With the triumph of a pop star, or rather “punkstar” who no one had seen coming and with the revenge of Paola Iezzi who, after last year’s disappointment, in which she reached the final without competitors, raised the trophy proud of having improved as a judge and as a “talent scout”.

And we can only congratulate her on this redemption.

