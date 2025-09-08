Because Sinner did not win against Alcaraz: the numbers of the defeat in the final of the US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz he won the US Open 2025 by dominating the final against Jannik Sinner: a triumph that is double because in addition to the 6th Slam title in his career, the Spaniard returns the king of the circuit after almost two years with 11540 points, interrupting the strip of 65 consecutive weeks of the blue (stop at 10780). THE’statistical and technical analysis The last act of Flushing Meadows offers several ideas that tell us where the rivalry between the two phenomena of world tennis who have made a burned land compared to their competitors and Novak Djokovic arrived. The low made to the service, combined with too many free errors and a clear difference in the style of play, were the keys to the game. The next challenge for Sinner will be to defend the final at China Open of Beijingscheduled from 25 September to 1 October, where last year he surrendered only in the final against Alcaraz.

The data of the Sinner-Alcaraz final at the US Open 2025: percentages to the service and gap of points

In a lucid and very self -criticism press conference in the belly of Arthur Ashe after the defeat in the final, Jannik Sinner himself highlights what he did not work in his 16th challenge against the Spanish rival (who commands 11 to 5). “When I serve under the 50% First against Alcaraz you are always under pressure ” – began the blue in the analysis. In fact, the data that immediately catches the eye is the low service yield of the student of Vagnozzi and Cahill: 48% with the first (against the 61% of the opponent) e 48% of the points won with the second (Alcaraz also went close to the 60%) are the most indicative numbers. The trend of the service has reflected for both trends – opposite – had in the tournament: the 22 -year -old from Murcia has only granted 10 break balls over two weeks, or in seven games. It is an absolute record in a major.

Another aspect that perfectly photographs the two sides of the final in the Big Apple is the Differential between winning shots and free errors: +20 Alcaraz and an eloquent -4 Sinner. The match-epilogue of the US Open 2025 has the highest gap in the points won between the two finalists of the last 8 editions (23-55.7%) as we can see from the post of X below which highlights the highest percentage only in 2017 with Nadal’s victory over Anderson (24 points of Gap- 56.7%):

The comparison between the different styles of the two tennis players

Beyond the contingent analysis of the game, the juice of the Sinner conference, however, focuses on the essence of his game compared with that of the Iberian. And it is here that the dialectic of South Tyrolean takes on the most severe tones in theself -criticism: «I was a lot today predictablein the field Carlos did many things, changed the game. It will be up to me to decide whether to make changes or not. I also think it depends on how you get to play against him. One thing is when the previous games are comfortable but you always do the same things, as I did, for example, during this tournament: I did not do a single one Need & volleyballI didn’t use the short ball. You come challenging it and you have to get out of your comfort zone ».

On the theme of the variations and unpredictability of Alcaraz, a recent study of the portal Tennis Insights shows how the Murciano in the last year At the opponent, a stroke different from what can be considered as “ordinary administration” (service, right and reverse without effect) every 4 pointsin the form of sliceshort ball, balloon and, in general, play -to -the -net. Strokes that Sinner has in technical background but plays less frequency and naturalness. And this is precisely the challenge that the blue will place, starting from training and then in the game, in the coming months to try the counter -reassure in the standings. On the other hand, as Carlitos said after the New York triumph, it is precisely the rivalry itself that forces them to raise the bar and makes them better players.

Those who have won more titles between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

The final on the American cement allowed Alcaraz to detach Sinner as regards the number of Slam won, 6 (2 times Wimbledon, Roland Garros and Us Open) to 4 (2 Australian Open, 1 Wimbledon and 1 US Open). Although the total number of trophies is similar (23 for Alcaraz against the 20 of Sinner), Alcaraz also prevails in tournaments Masters 1000 (8 to 4), while Sinner is the only one of the two to win the ATP Finals.