Because the “Bagher” in volleyball is said: how to perform and where the term derives from

Stacy Sykora, free of the United States women’s women’s women’s national team. Credit: Rachel Boettcher, US Air Force, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The Bagherterm of origin czechoslovak (“Bagr” – “digger” because of the gesture), represents one of the most significant gestures of the volleyball modern. Usually, it is performed with the Tesse and united forearmswith which the ball rejects from low up. It was introduced in the last century and, through the different methods of execution and the four different cottagerepresents the technique of reception most used in volleyball. Let’s find out his secrets together.

What is the Bagher and how to do it in volleyball

The Bagher It is performed by joining the arms, to be precise at the height of the forearms That, Thesis and unitedhelp to hit the ball with a movement from low up. It is used for the receptionin particular in cases where the ball travels a speed significant (as following a jokewhen it can also reach More than 100 km/h) and any other technical gesture would be unreliable.

General indications suggest keeping the arms expansebut not rigid, and to move them as little as possible. The shoulders they have the task of giving the direction to the ball and, to allow this, it is necessary that they remain relax During the whole the movement.

There are four different cottage of the Bagher, each characterized by small variations in the position from the hands and of armbut above all of the fingers and in particular of the Ings: These light changes allow extra rotations forearms and are learned over time, by athletes.

Fabio Fanuli during the execution of a Bagher. Credit: Claudioeffe, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The origins and etymology of the term

The Bagher It started to depopulate in the game of volleyball around the middle of the 20th century And its origins are still uncertain. Different are, in fact, the theories and legends who have taken hold and spread over the years. Most likely the birth is to trace theCentral Europefor some in Germany, but more likely in Czechoslovakia, Where the term “Bagr” indicates the “digger” which, in some way, recalls the biomechanics of the sports gesture.

Leaving aside the etymology of the word, the birth of the Bagher is wrapped in a veil of mystery which also leaves room for one popular legend. According to the latter, to invent the Bagher was a player and Former Czechoslovak soldier who, returning from Second World War without some fingers He lost in battle, he could no longer receive in dribble and, therefore, rendered the movement giving rise to the very famous blow that all of us, at least once, have performed or saw.