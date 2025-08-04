"Before time expires, when the instant counts in life" by Paolo Massobrio

After the first five -year release (“of the glass half full, when in life the gaze counts”) Paolo Massobrio, long -term food and wine critic, returns with his new collection of stories: “Before time he expires, when in life the instant counts” (Golosario & Golosaria editions, p. 216 – 18 euros). And here the author leaves the usual reviews of his most famous guides who go under the name of Ilgolosario, to use the meetings that happen to him during the profession of journalist.

To tell life stories that make you think, along a span of time that fishing in the past of a peasant Monferrato, Massobrio passes through the years of study, work and tastings up and down Italy and returns between the hills of his Monferrato to investigate the sense of infinity. To emerge, therefore, are not as persuasive perfumes, as manifestations of people who know how to give taste to life. This is what the author also wants to transmit for what will represent tomorrow, which is the third half of the book, anticipated by the chapters dedicated to “Yesterday” and “Today”.

There are in all 40 stories written according to the sequence of the diary, which investigate life but also on death: in both cases, always bringing out a meaning, which for the author is comparable to salt which gives taste to food. The investigation he carries out has surprising moments, which range from Venezuela of Sumito Estevez to the Burundi of Fides Marzi, passing through all the regions of Italy, with a quid dedicated to the strength of the woman, even more the Vigniola woman. And then the search for the moments: in the silence of a dawn behind Monviso or the table of a Benedictine monastery. In the end, you realize how much humanity taste discovered massabrium, in the folds of a tasting with the glass in hand or with a ready fork.