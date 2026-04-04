Beijing Express 13, the fourth episode on TV tonight: previews

The journey continues, but this time the finish line represents a real watershed in the adventure: in fact, we leave Indonesia and look towards China. Airing today, Thursday 2 April, at 9.15pm on Sky Uno (and streaming on NOW), the thirteenth edition of “Beijing Express” returns with the fourth appointment, a symbolic and concrete step at the same time, which puts pressure on the couples remaining in the competition for an episode with unexpected events and more open strategies.

Beijing Express 13: previews of the fourth episode

In the previous stage, set among the almost unreal landscapes of the island of Java, in an area with active volcanoes, the competitors faced a race over 300 kilometers long, with rivalries now evident. The DJs, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo, who stood out in the immunity test, stood out, while on the final red carpet the Raccomandati, Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino, were once again confirmed as increasingly protagonists of this edition. Their choice put two couples at risk of elimination, but in the end it was the “Ex” Steven Basalari and Viviana Vizzini who had to abandon the race.

The new stage instead starts from Madiun and winds for around 190 kilometers to Yogyakarta, a city that is a symbol of Javanese culture. Leading the competitors, as always, we find Costantino della Gherardesca, supported by the correspondent Lillo, who this time takes on a role that is anything but reassuring. His tool is in fact the feared “Lillo Flag”, a black flag that can hit couples at any time, forcing them to stop and waste precious time. An element that introduces an unpredictable variable into the race and which will force the competitors to review strategies and rhythms, in an attempt to avoid it at all costs.

Then there are particular tests along the way, including moments of meditation which, instead of offering respite, risk further testing nerves and concentration. The accumulated fatigue, the heat and the pressure of the competition will make every decision crucial. The passage from Surakarta will be decisive: here the fastest couples will be able to compete for access to the immunity test, a fundamental advantage in such a delicate phase of the journey.

The arrival in Yogyakarta, however, will decide not only the winners of the stage, but above all who will be able to win the ticket to China, the second major destination of this edition. And as always, everything could be overturned by the black envelope: preliminary stage or not? No one can say for sure until the last moment.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Spassusi: Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Rappers: Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

The Comedians: Tay Vines and Assane Diop

The Blondes: Gaia De Laurentiis and Agnese Catalani

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The fourth seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 2 April 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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