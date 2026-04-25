Beijing Express 13, the seventh episode on TV tonight: previews

A race, of course, but also physical and mental resistance: the thirteenth edition of “Beijing Express” enters the heart of its journey along the Far East route and, episode after episode, the adrenaline rises. Today, Thursday 23 April from 9.15pm on Sky Uno, the competitors find themselves facing one of the toughest stages of this edition, a test that shakes things up and puts even the strongest to the test.

Beijing Express 13: previews of the seventh episode

Last week, the race left Huizhou to reach Nanjing, in a stage that put nerves and endurance to the test. What was surprising was the victory of “I Veloci”, Fiona May and Patrick Stevens, who reached the top of the rankings for the first time. The decisive moment, however, came at the end: two very different couples ended up at risk of elimination. The elimination of “Gli Spassusi”, i.e. Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni, marked an unexpected turning point; undoubtedly a shame because it deprives us of the funniest couple of this edition.

The new stage will, however, be one that will be remembered. Over 800 kilometers separate the departure from Nanjing from the arrival in Dengfeng, a long and challenging route that crosses landscapes and cities, but above all tests the endurance of the couples remaining in the race. To make everything even more complicated there is one of the symbolic tests of the program, that of the “Seven Monsters”, a long-awaited and feared challenge in which the competitors must compete with local culinary specialties that are decidedly distant from Western tastes. It’s not just about eating, but about overcoming a mental block, accepting the unexpected and continuing the race without losing clarity.

Five couples remain in the competition, but just when the group seems to have found a balance, a surprise arrives that changes the cards on the table: Costantino della Gherardesca and Giulia Salemi come into play directly; no longer just guidance and external presence, but real competitors – renamed the couple from “Le Zanzare” – ready to enter the competition with unpredictable energy.

And here, in the meantime, the Malus breaks in. This time it is in the hands of Giulia, who can use it to slow down one of the couples, thus creating tensions and strategies in an already exhausting race, where every obstacle can make the difference. The final finish line, placed at the top of a long staircase, thus becomes a true test of endurance. And as always, everything is decided in front of the black envelope: elimination or salvation, in a moment that keeps everyone suspended until the last one.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Rappers: Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The seventh seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 23 April 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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