Beijing Express 13, the sixth episode on TV tonight: previews

The sixth episode of “Beijing Express”, broadcast this evening, Thursday 16 April from 9.15pm on Sky Uno (and streaming on NOW), tests the competitors not only on a physical level, but above all on a human level. How much does harmony really matter, and what happens when you are forced to start over with someone you didn’t choose? Here, specifically, what we see this evening.

Beijing Express 13: previews of the sixth episode

The Chinese adventure began last week with a challenging stage full of contrasts. The competitors crossed territories, moving from large ultra-modern cities to more traditional contexts, where time seems to have stopped. Over 500 kilometers traveled amidst logistical difficulties and increasingly tough tests. The DJs, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo, emerged strongly, becoming increasingly solid and competitive, while the race lost a couple: the blondes Gaia De Laurentiis and her daughter Agnese, eliminated at the end of a stage that also put their relationship to the test, then rediscovered right at the end.

For the sixth stage, the scenario changes radically. Costantino della Gherardesca announces one of the most anticipated dynamics of the program: the couples are dissolved and reshuffled. The competitors will therefore have to face the route with new travel companions, also taking on different identities inspired by Chinese tradition. A change that is not only formal, but profoundly strategic. Collaborating with someone you barely know (or with whom perhaps you have never found a balance) can become just as much of an obstacle as field tests.

The route runs for 355 kilometres, starting from Huizhou and arriving in Nanjing, one of the symbolic cities of Chinese history. In the middle, the key step will be represented by the Red Book, an intermediate stage that often further shuffles the cards in play.

There will be no shortage of difficulties, including tests linked to local culture, such as calligraphy with ideograms, and a decidedly “tasty” advantage test. Competitors will have to demonstrate a spirit of adaptation and improvisation skills. It won’t just be a race of speed, but of understanding, patience and intuition. Guiding this stretch of the journey, in addition to the host, is also the correspondent Giulia Salemi, a point of reference in the field. And as always, the biggest unknown remains: will the stage be preliminary or not? A question that weighs on every choice and can completely change the attitude of travellers.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Spassusi: Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Rappers: Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The sixth seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 16 April 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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