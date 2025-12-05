Belen’s important decision, Giacobbe’s death, the bond between Andrea and Nikita and other gossip to read over the weekend





The death of Sandro Giacobbe

Sandro Giacobbe, a singer-songwriter symbol of the 70s and 80s with hits such as Signora mia and Gli occhi di tua madre, has died at the age of 75. Sick for over ten years, in recent months he had publicly talked about his fight against metastases. He leaves behind his wife Marina Peroni and his children Andrea and Alessandro.

Marina has never left him alone in these years. Together for 15 years, they got married in 2022. Just over a month ago Marina and Sandro had published a photo together on social media, embracing with this caption: “Erase the limits of my life. And if I were your circumstance, for an hour. You would accept me, now and again”.

Belen and the need to find balance

Belén Rodriguez is going through a period of strong fragility, marked by panic attacks, depression and the admission of having taken too many sedatives before recent public appearances, including the Vanity Fair festival. The malaise of the last period would have pushed her to make an important decision that is to reduce her professional commitments: according to Gabriele Parpiglia, Belén has decided to take part in the Radio2 program “Matti da Legare” only once a week, in order to find her balance.

In this difficult moment, the showgirl is rediscovering the value of family affection, in particular that of her sister Cecilia. After a period of distance due to a “serious fact” that was never clarified, the two finally reunited with the birth of little Clara Isabel, Cecilia’s daughter. Now “they spend the afternoons together, long phone calls on Face Time (especially when Rodriguez remains childless because they are with their respective fathers Stefano De Martino and Antonino Spinalbese), in those moments when loneliness hurts her and she doesn’t want to be alone”, writes Parpiglia.

Furthermore, Belén has published some cryptic digs on social media, such as “There are people who wouldn’t be able to shine even by setting themselves on fire” or “At Christmas he gives balls to those who don’t have them”, messages that show his anger and nervousness of the period, even if the recipient remains unknown…

Andrea, Nikita and that special bond

The relationship between Andrea Delogu and the dancer Nikita Perotti, born on Dancing with the Stars, continues to grow and appears increasingly stronger in the eyes of the public. Their complicity, already evident in the performances, intensified especially after the recent loss of Andrea’s brother.

Guest at La Volta Buona, Nikita spoke openly about the bond that unites them, defining himself as “lucky” to have her in his life and explaining that he felt the need to be close to her because she is “a fantastic person”. When asked about the race, he added that victory has already come for him “from the first day I met her.”

Andrea also publicly reciprocated the words of esteem, thanking Nikita for the support and defining it as “bigger than what is happening to him”. In short, the two are not exposing themselves at the moment but many fans of the program already imagine them engaged and therefore… If they are roses they will bloom!

Achille Costacurta: “There I saw the light”

Achille Costacurta, 21 years old, son of Martina Colombari and Billy Costacurta, spoke again in an interview with Corriere della Seraof the difficult path of his adolescence. The turning point came in May 2024, during a hospitalization in a Swiss clinic, where he was finally diagnosed with ADHD after years of uncertainty and ineffective therapies.

“I have met many psychiatrists over the years – said Achille – some hypothesized this disorder, others said no. Meanwhile I continued my life above the top until I was hospitalized in Switzerland. There I saw the light”.

He has a good relationship with his parents, and they have found their own balance, but he doesn’t live with them, but between Riccione, where his grandmother and great-grandmother live, Milan and other places: “We talk to dad once every two days. With mum, who is now in Rome for Dancing with the Stars, a little less”.

The new boyfriend

Rocío Muñoz Morales would have found serenity next to Vittorio Chini, a manager in the healthcare sector with whom she has been dating for some time. The weekly Who he photographed them together at the presentation of the actress’s book, showing affectionate hugs backstage and describing their relationship as “a special friendship”. Who knows if like his ex, Raoul Bova, Morales has also found a new love…

Can Yaman noted special

Everyone wants to know if Can Yaman is single or engaged. The success of Sandokan has brought the actor’s private life back to the center of attention also because there is no certainty about his relationship with Sara Bluma, made official last July, which seems to be in crisis. Furthermore, Diva and Donna talks about a certain breakup, claiming that the actor is single again and looking for a “true love”.

The appeal to Stefano De Martino

Mariasole Pollio, met by uisjournal.com before the final of the