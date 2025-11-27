Benetton Formula, the story of the famous Italian team in a Sky docufilm

“Benetton Formula” arrives on Sky, a documentary that tells the story of the famous and revolutionary Italian team for the first time in history. Directed by Matteo Bruno – former director of the Rai docu-series “The forgotten greats” and of the digital docuseries “Why you?” – and written by Giacomo Pucci and Giulia Soi, Bendetton Formula” arrives thirty years after the successes of the Formula 1 World Championship (with Michael Schumacher among the main drivers) and is ready to retrace 12 years of the team’s history.

Benetton Formula: what it’s about

The documentary retraces Benetton’s triumphant path: from the first podium conquered by Gerhard Berger in the 1986 Imola Grand Prix, to the historic first victory in the same year in Mexico, up to the arrival of Michael Schumacher in 1991. After a third place in 1993, Schumacher won the drivers’ classification in 1994 and repeated the success in 1995, also leading Benetton to triumph in the constructors’ classification.

The film offers a large repertoire of images, many previously unpublished, showing high-tension scenes on the track and the dramatic unexpected events that have marked the history of a unique, cheerful, colorful and courageous team, led by Alessandro Benetton, now President of Edizione.

The narrative alternates personal memories, anecdotes and testimonies of great protagonists of the F1 team and Circus, including Flavio Briatore, Ross Brawn, Rory Byrne, Bernie Ecclestone, Gerhard Berger, Martin Brundle, Ralf Schumacher, Luciano and Alessandro Benetton, with interventions by journalists and commentators such as Carlo Vanzini and Ivan Capelli.

“Benetton Formula” tells not only the story of a Formula 1 team, but also that of a family. As Tina Brown underlines, the docu-film represents “the realization of the Italian version of the American dream”.

Benetton Formula: the trailer

Benetton Formula: when it comes out and where to see the documentary film

The documentary “Benetton Formula” will be broadcast for the first time tomorrow, Friday 28 November, at 10.30pm on Sky Sport Uno, in simulcast on Sky Documentaries, in streaming on NOW and available on demand.