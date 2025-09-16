Berlin: Red Code 2 will be, Apple TV+ confirms the German Drama Medical Drama series

After a few months of waiting, Apple TV+, in co -production with Zdf, announced the renewal for Berlin: the red code, the German Medical Drama which with the first surprising season has already won the German Television Award for best dramatic series.

Created by the former first aid doctor – who has become a screenwriter – Samuel Jefferson, the series features Haley Louise Jones (my favorite, Paradise) and Slavko Popadić as protagonists (Crooks). Over time, the first season has achieved international public and critical success, until it conquered a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Berlin is about: red code

The first season showed spectators that managing a chaotic emergency room in the most complicated and overcrowded hospital in Berlin is not a little task for the young doctor Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is looking for a new beginning in the big city after the implosion of his private life in Munich. When trying to implement the necessary reforms, Parker clashes with the resistance of hospital staff, underpaid, poorly equipped and constantly exhausted, which survives only thanks to an indispensable dose of black humor. Yet, in the face of an increasingly ruthless health system, this discontent team must put aside its differences and combine the forces to save lives.

The cast of Berlin: red code

The series has as protagonists Haley Louise Jones and Slavko Popadić together with a choral cast that includes şafak şengül (a mother against GW Bush), Aram Tafreshian (Dogs of Berlin), Samirah Breuer (the Griffin), Bernhard Schütz (barbarians) and Peter Lohmeyer (I Don’t Work here) and Benjamin and Benjamin and Benjamin Radjaipour (girlfriend for rent).

Berlin: Red code is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for Apple TV+ and Zdf, with Alexis von Wittgenstein (Oktoberfest: beer and blood) of Violet Pictures and the named of the Emmy Henning Kamm (Unichodox) of Real Film as executive producers.

When Berlin comes out red code 2

They have not yet been provided regarding the release date of the second season, which will be made up of 8 episodes that will be released weekly.