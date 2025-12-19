Big Brother 2025: an edition without redemption, with the least seen final in history





The 2025 edition of Big Brother, the jubilee of the historic Canale 5 reality show, could have been under the banner of the word “redemption”, as presented by Simona Ventura from the beginning, called to host for the first time in the history of the program. This edition, in fact, could have been an opportunity for redemption both for the program itself, in need of new life as never before, and for Ventura itself, put after a long time in a position to be able to have an impact on a prime time program that has written an important page in the history of Italian television.

Both expectations, however, were betrayed. Big Brother, which has returned to putting ordinary people at the center of its story, has failed in its attempt to escape the lazy dynamics that have afflicted the program for years. So we returned to witness yet another confrontation between the contestants of the reality show and people external to the program and these interactions were exploited as much as they could by the authors, struggling to find other elements to hold on to in writing the program. Certainly no one would be wronged by recognizing that in the prime time events on Canale 5, Valentina, Domenico’s partner (or now ex) partner, said more words than the two competitors who grabbed the highest steps of the podium.

Simona Ventura deserved a winning car, not one ready for demolition

However, Simona Ventura’s hosting was also a failure, despite herself. Regretting Alfonso Signorini’s rhetoric-filled conduct was almost impossible, yet even Ventura was no exception in various circumstances. Stumbling and confused in several situations, Ventura no longer seemed like the reality war machine that many linked to memories of a couple of decades ago on the Island of the Famous. He would have needed to get into a winning car to shine again, while he was entrusted with one that was now ready for demolition.

The “panelists” couldn’t do any better, a weak idea on paper, confirmed in its fragility even more so by the facts, so much so that from the fourth episode it was necessary to resort to the permanent entry into the cast of Sonia Bruganelli, who, without ever having received the official qualification, covered the role of commentator in a lackluster manner and without any flair. What ended last night was an edition of Big Brother that confirms that what reality can give to Italian television has already been given.

An increasingly narrow bubble, with the least seen ending in history

After being squeezed out in bursts, without ever knowing any interruptions and without ever questioning what was still being broadcast, the program arrives at the end of this run exhausted and devoid of the ability to create interest outside of its own bubble, which has become increasingly narrower. The least watched final in history – 1,620,000 viewers equal to 14.3% share – should represent a clear warning.

