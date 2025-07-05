“Bigger is beter”, why is everything in the United States “bigger”? From supermarkets to cars

In United Stateseverything seems to be “bigger”: the roadsthe housingthe carthe portions of foodi supermarkets. It is an image that affects anyone who visits the country for the first time. But why is everything so big in northern America? This trend is not a simple trait folklorebut the result of a combination of historical, geographical, economic and cultural factors who have fueled a real aesthetic and philosophy of size: the vast territory and the myth of the border have prompted to occupy and exploit large spaces with houses ,, roads, and large shops.

A boundless territory to occupy

One of the deep cultural traits that characterize the American population consists in seeing the empty space not as something to preserve, but as afilling opportunities. In this sense, the concept of border It is one of the pillars of American history: since the time of colonization, the myth of the conquest of the west has represented a central element of national identity. The United States grew on the belief of having a boundless territory to explore, exploit and occupy.

Villa for Sale – Miami, USA



Big houses with ample gardens, highway to more lanes, shopping centers infinite, they have become the concrete expression of a different relationship with the territory compared to European countrieswhere the urban density and the scarcity of space have favored compact construction. In the US, size was not a necessity: It was a choice, often symbolic.

The car as an extension of identity

In America, the car It has always been only a means of transport: it is part of thepersonal identity. The spread of SUV, pick-ups and muscle car It is a phenomenon that tells the relationship between space and status well. The city American were designed for the machinenot for pedestrians, and many European tourists when they visit them report that It is not possible to “take walks” With the simplicity that you are used to in Europe.

Advertising spot – American pick -ups



The distances are vast and public transportin most of the country, is not very developed. The big car, powerful and comfortable It has therefore become one logistical needsbut also a sIllness of freedom and success. In the commercials, the pick-up that crosses a desert or an endless road is still a very powerful image in the American narrative.

Economy of Scala: the Great is also convenient for the supermarket

The United States are then the home of the department stores and xxl supermarkets. Chains like Costco, Walmart or Sam’s Club They built their success on the idea that buying in large quantities saves.

Lane of an American supermarket – Miami



The American economy has fully moved the logic of economies of scaleWhere Producing and selling larger formats is more efficient and more profitable. This mechanism has contributed to normalizing the concept of abundance: 3 -liter drinks, double dishes compared to European standards, wider cinema and aircraft armchairs have become part of everyday life.

“Bigger is beter”, philosophy in the United States

In United Statesthe size it is often perceived as a Visible sign of success. Have one big house means have done it. Possess An imposing car communication power and stability. Eating abundant portions is seen as a right, rather than an excess. This mentality is also reflected in urban planning: many American cities they develop in width, not in heightand skyscrapers That dominate the skyline of the metropolis are the emblem of this thing to monumentality, but only used as offices.

The “Bigger is beter” (“bigger is better) It is more than an advertising motto: it is one philosophy rooted in US culturewhere growing and expanding is a goal of life. In recent years, one has been emerging counter-culture which questioned the dogma of size: the minimalismwhich proposes the search for one more sustainable lifestyleand the movement of the tiny house (tiny and super efficient houses), are slowly taking hold, especially among the youngest generations.