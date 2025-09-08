"Bluey"announced the film that will be released in the cinema: that’s when

The news had been anticipated in recent months, but finally in early September 2025 the official announcement arrived: BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company are producing the first film on Bluey, the cartoon for children (and parents) most loved in recent years all over the world, including Italy.

Bluey’s film will be released in the cinema, and then will be available in Streaming on Disney+ (probably, a few months later, also on Raiplay, and perhaps also on Rai Yoyo). Here is what is known currently on Bluey’s film, which has an already official release date at the cinema.

The information on the production of Bluey’s film

As reported on the official website of the cartoon that talks about the delicious Australian Heler Canina family, Bluey’s film is written and directed by Bluey’s creator, Joe Brumm, and the film is a Ludo Studio production in collaboration with BBC Studios.

The film will be produced by the award -winning Amber Naismith, famous for his work in animated films such as Happy Feet, The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie. Richard Jeffery, who has already collaborated in the first three seasons of Bluey, will return to play the role of co-regista. The project will also see the participation of Joe Brumm as an executive producer, together with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson of Ludo Studio and Justine Flynn by BBC Studios.

The statements of Brumm and other producers

The creator of Bluey, Joe Brumm, said: “I really liked the experience of working on a longer format with the sign in the third season, so the idea of ​​making a feature film seems to me a natural evolution of that path. I always thought that Bluey deserved a film for the big screen. I want this film to be an event to live together with the whole family. I am enthusiastic to continue the collaboration with Cecilia Person, Tom Fussell and the BBC Studios team, as well as with Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney, to bring this new story by Bluey to the big screen “.

Daley Pearson and Charlie Aspinwall, co-founders and directors of Ludo Studio, said: “Over the past 8 years we have had the privilege of working with a wonderful team of more than 50 artists and producers, who with their talent, dedication and creativity have transformed Bluey into the much-loved series that is now. Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand the world of Bluey screen. We are excited to continue showing Queensland as the home of world -renowned talents and to share a new beautiful story of Bluey created by Joe Brumm with families around the world “.

When Bluey’s movie will be released at the cinema

As officially communicated, Bluey’s film will be released in international cinemas, probably with a worldwide release on the same date, on Friday 6 August 2027. If the date seems to you too far and you are doing the accounts of how many years they will have your children/grandchildren/cousins, do not worry: there will certainly be many adults who will go to see the film, with or without children in tow.