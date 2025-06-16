Immagine

Ecology

Boeing 787-8 of Air India returns to Hong Kong airport after “technical problems”: what we know

Today, at hours 12:07 (local hours, in Italy 6:07), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner ofAir India And Returning to Hong Kong airport due to a “technical problem” about an hour from take -off. The news in itself would not make a sensation if it were not that the vehicle involved is the same as the tragic accident in India which caused the death of beyond 270 people. This plane, in fact, until a few days ago it was considered one of the most technologically advanced – especially in the matter of safety – even if this piece does nothing but raise doubts about it.

The flight involved was the AI315 operated by Air India directed by Hong Kong to Delhi expected for the 8:50. Party with Over 3 hours late to 12:16the vehicle flew for 61 minutesonly to then land at Hong Kong again. In this flight hour has reached a maximum fee of 6700 metersmuch lower than the normal cruise share equal to 12 thousand meters.

As confirmed also by the Reuters Agence, these are the words of one of the drivers at the control tower about 15 minutes after departure:

For technical reasons, ladies, we would like to stay closer to Hong Kong, perhaps we will return and land again in Hong Kong once the problem is solved. (…) We don’t want to continue further.

At the moment the causes of this hijacking on Hong Kong have not been made public, even if it is not to be excluded that this choice was taken for excess of prudence – given the recent disaster in Ahmedabad.

Item in update.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Boeing 787-8 of Air India returns to Hong Kong airport after “technical problems”: what we know
What happens if Iran closes the Hormuz Strait: the key step for a third of the world oil
Relive the tragedy of submarine Titan, on Netflix