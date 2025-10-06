Boots: the new Netflix series on the marines, trailer and when it comes out

After months of waiting, Netflix finally releases “Boots”, the new series launched by many as one of the strongest releases of autumn 2025. Set in the early 90s, in an America that still imposed silence to gay soldiers, the series tells the story of a boy who tries to survive (and to find himself) in a world that does not allow him to show himself for what he is.

Inspired by the Memoir “The Pink Marine” by Greg Cope White, the series is a coming-seventeen that enters the body of the Marines, showing us discipline, fear and friendships that change life, not without a pinch of irony.

Boots: the plot

Cameron Cope has just left high school and does not know what to do with his future. Without thinking too much about it, he decides to follow his best friend Ray and enlist in the Marines, but Cameron holds a secret: he is gay, and in an era in which homosexuality is prohibited in the army, this makes him a potentially dangerous target.

“Boots” follows his training course with lots of exhausting training, iron hierarchies and physical evidence to the limit of endurance. In the midst of the chaos of military life, the protagonist and the other young recruits discover that the real battle is certainly to survive the discipline, but above all to accept their identity and find a place in the world. The narration alternates irony and drama, moments of lightness with deep reflections, in order to build a sincere portrait of adolescence, courage and research of belonging.

Boots: the cast

Miles Heizer (Cameron Cope), the young protagonist fighting with his own identity;

Liam Oh (Ray Mcaffey), his best friend and son of a multidecto marine;

Vera Farmiga (Barbara “Barba” Cope), Cameron’s narcissistic mother;

Max Parker (Sullivan Sgt.), The severe sergeant;

Cedrick Cooper (Sgt. McKinnon);

Ana Ayora (Captain Fajaro);

Angus O’Brien (Hicks);

Johnathan Nieves (Ochoa);

Rico Paris (Santos);

Joy Osmanski (Setsuko Mcaffey);

Blake Burt (John Bowman);

Brandon Tyler Moore (Cody Bowman);

Kieron Moore and Nicholas Logan complete the support cast.

Andy Parker is a creator and co-hospital with Jennifer Cecil. Among the executive producers, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson, Scott Hornbacher and Peter Hoar are also there.

Boots: When it comes out on Netflix

The first season of “Boots” is available from 9 October 2025 on Netflix in all countries, with eight episodes lasting about an hour each. The series, initially developed with the title “The Corps”, was renamed shortly before the release.

Boots: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyp0m9oraywundefined