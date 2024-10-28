Borders closed, the Syrians out and no more family reunions, the Dutch crackdown on migrants

Migration is a central theme in the Dutch political debate and with the recent measures on the subject proposed by the government, the country is preparing to adopt one of the most conservative agendas in the bloc. The new package of reforms on migration policy found the first Dutch party, the Party for Freedom (PVV), led by far-right parliamentarian Geert Wilders, and its coalition partners, in agreement.

As indicated in a letter sent to Parliament by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, the proposals formulated by the government will make border controls even more stringent starting from the end of November and include intensifying control measures against asylum seekers coming from Syria. Furthermore, adult children and unmarried partners will be excluded from family reunification and permanent asylum permits will be eliminated.

“The country is in the midst of an asylum crisis,” declared Schoof, according to whom “a broad package of measures is needed immediately to manage the emergency.”

The migration crisis as the basis of the executive

Only last year, tensions over migration led to the fall of former Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government. The new coalition, led by the PVV, which in Europe sits on the Patriot benches with Matteo Salvini’s League and Viktor Orban’s Fidesz, has now chosen to pursue one of the most conservative lines in recent decades, also threatening to exit the migration pact of the European Union, which however is not permitted by the treaties.

The agreement on asylum, which will be presented to Parliament by the end of the year, is only the beginning of a series of measures on the topic of migration. In September, the government proposed an emergency crisis law to be able to quickly pass drastic measures, bypassing Parliament. However, the idea was later shelved following concerns expressed by the new social contract.

Other expected changes: reduced residence permits

Among the other measures proposed by the new executive there is also the reduction of the duration of residence permits for new asylum seekers. The permits, currently valid for five years, will have their duration reduced to a maximum of three years.

This series of measures is a concrete expression of the government’s promise to reduce the influx of migrants and limit the impact of immigration on Dutch society. It now remains to be seen whether the proposals will actually gain parliamentary support and what impact these measures will have on domestic politics and relations with the European Union.