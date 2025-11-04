Bradyseism at the Campi Flegrei stable at 20 mm/month, earthquakes decreasing: the new INGV bulletin

Slight decrease in seismic activity at Campi Flegrei in the last week of monitoring (27 October – 2 November 2025). The INGV Vesuvian Observatory recorded 149 earthquakes (compared to 178 the previous week), with a maximum magnitude of 2.1lower than last week’s 2.8. However, the bradyseism: the ground lifting speed is confirmed at the preliminary average value of approximately 20 ± 5~mm/montha fact that had already emerged the previous week. This is what emerges from the latest INGV weekly bulletin, issued on 4 November 2025. The geochemical parameters remain stable, confirming long-term trends, and INGV does not detect elements that suggest significant short-term evolutions.

Seismic activity slightly decreasing: 149 earthquakes

In detail, between 27 October and 2 November 2025, the INGV network located 149 earthquakes. The maximum magnitude recorded in the entire week was Mdmax= 2.1 ± 0.3. Of these events, 30 were recorded during two earthquake swarms both occurred on November 2:

A swarm from 02:20 UTC (14 earthquakes, Mdmax=2.1) in the area Pozzuoli-Gauro .

. A swarm from 14:38 UTC (16 earthquakes, Mdmax=2.1) in the area of Pozzuoli.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 27 October to 2 November 2025. Credit: INGV



On the front gAndochemicalthe parameters confirm the already known heating and pressurization trends of the hydrothermal system. In the Pisciarelli area, the temperature of the fumarole remains at an average value of 94°C. In the area of ​​the Solfatara crater, the main fumarole (BG) confirms its increasing trend, with average values ​​of 166°C.

Bradyseism and ground deformations: stable lifting at 20 mm/month

As regards bradyseism, the data of the last 20 days confirm the increase in ground lifting. The average ascent speed stands at the preliminary average value of approximately 20 ± 5 mm/month. INGV underlines that the value is provisionalawaiting further data in the coming weeks. This measure confirms the acceleration already recorded last week, marking an increase compared to 15 ± 3 mm/month observed from early April to mid-October.

Since the beginning of January 2025, the total lift accumulated at the RITE GNSS station (Rione Terra) is approximately 18cm.

Variations in ground altitude in the Campi Flegrei area (RITE station) from 01/01/2025 to 02/11/2025. Credit: INGV



The bulletin of November 4th in summary

In summary, the data from the latest weekly bulletin on the monitoring of the Campi Flegrei indicate: