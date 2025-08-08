There are many bizarre names, but few can hold the comparison with BrfxxCCXXMNPCCCCCCLLMMNPXVCLMNKSSQLBB1116. As absurd as it may seem, this endless sequence of letters and numbers is the name that a couple of Swedish parents, Elisabeth Hallin And Lasse Didingtried to give her daughter as a sign of protest towards the Government and his Name attribution policy. But let’s go in more detail.

The first thing to keep in mind is that in Sweden the law relating to the attribution of the name is quite clear: within the fifth birthday from birth this must be communicated to the tax office. Otherwise, the parents will be forced to pay one sanction. This is exactly what happened to Elisabeth Hallin And Lasse Diding, who in 1991 did not communicate in time the name chosen for the new NATO and for this reason they had to pay a fine from 5000 crowns, equivalent to the time to about 740 current dollars. As a form of protest against this law, they decided to give the baby a name to say the least compared to 43 characters: BrfxxCCXXMNPCCCCCCLLMMNPXVCLMNKSSQLBB1116 – whose pronunciation would be “Albin“. This word has no meaning, even if the parents have justified it by claiming that it was an artistic expression.

Despite the “intellectual” motivation, the government firmly rejected it. At this point the couple tried another way, simply proposing the name “TO” – whose pronunciation is always Albin. Also in this second case, however, the name was refused, and in addition it came the amount of the fine to be paid increased. After the second refusal, therefore, the couple resigned himself, paid the necessary and called the child Albin.

It is an absurd story, but certainly not an isolated case: in Sweden, over the years several similar episodes have passed to the news, with children who have risked calling themselves Metallica, Superman, Veranda And Ikea. Fortunately, the law is quite clear and prohibits names that can damage or embarrass.